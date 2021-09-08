NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and POINT Biopharma Announce Supply Agreement for Therapeutic Medical Radioisotope Actinium-225

BELOIT, Wis. & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for therapeutic applications and medical imaging, and POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT), a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life changing radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the signing of a supply agreement for the therapeutic medical radioisotope actinium-225 (Ac-225).

Ac-225 is a high energy alpha-emitting radioisotope that is a mainstay for studies in targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT), which combines select molecules with therapeutic radioisotopes, such as Ac-225, to directly target and deliver therapeutic doses of radiation to destroy cancer cells in patients with serious disease. Ac-225 carries sufficient radiation to cause cell death in a localized area of targeted cells, while its half-life limits unwanted radioactivity in patients. Clinical research and commercial use of Ac-225 are severely constrained by chronic short supply due to limitations of current production technology. NorthStar is positioned to be the first commercial-scale producer of Ac-225, applying its radioisotope production technology expertise to provide reliable supply for advancing clinical research and commercial radiopharmaceutical products.

Under the terms of the agreement, NorthStar will provide POINT with its electron accelerator-produced Ac-225 and POINT will use NorthStar’s Ac-225 in investigational studies of PNT2001, a next-generation Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) for non-metastatic castrate-sensitive prostate cancer (nmCSPC); PNT2004, a Fibroblast Activation Protein-α candidate with potential pan-cancer applications; and to advance its novel Tumor Microenvironment (TME) tumor-targeting technology platform.

“ NorthStar is at the forefront of U.S. radioisotope production as the only commercialized producer of the important medical radioisotope molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), and we are applying that same development expertise to rapidly advance large-scale availability of Ac-225,” said Stephen Merrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. “ Our Ac-225 process uses highly efficient electron accelerator production technology that provides increased capacity and scheduling flexibility. Like all NorthStar processes, it is environmentally friendly, non-uranium based and uses highly advanced technology. We are very pleased to enter this Ac-225 supply agreement with an industry leader such as POINT, with whom we share a vision to progress research and clinical availability of targeted radiotherapies for cancer patients as a potential treatment option.”

“ A resilient radioisotope supply chain is key to advancing our next-generation pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceuticals,” said Dr. Joe McCann, Chief Executive Officer of POINT. “ NorthStar’s deep experience and commercial competencies in radioisotope production make them an ideal partner, and we believe that their accelerator production technology will provide us with a differentiated and highly efficient supply route for the therapeutic radioisotope Ac-225.”

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage nuclear medicine company that develops, produces and manufactures reliable and environmentally-friendly diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Its first FDA-approved diagnostic imaging product is technetium-99m (Tc-99m), which is used in 40,000 patient imaging studies per day in the United States as standard of care to assess extent and severity of heart disease and cancer. Tc-99m is generated by NorthStar’s novel RadioGenix® System (technetium Tc-99m generator) which uses U.S.-produced, non-uranium based molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) as its source material. The Company is executing a well-defined plan to consistently increase the scale of Mo-99 production and to continuously improve efficiencies to meet anticipated increased demand. Therapeutic radioisotopes are increasingly important cancer treatment options, and NorthStar is developing commercial-scale production technologies to meet high demand for their use in ongoing clinical trials by multiple pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the Company is advancing a portfolio of other radiopharmaceuticals for use in therapeutic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

About POINT Biopharma Global Inc.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is combining a portfolio of best-in-class radiopharmaceutical assets, a seasoned management team, expertise in radioisotopes such as Actinium-225 (Ac-225) and Lutetium-177 (Lu-177), manufacturing technology and novel direct-to-patient targeting to revolutionize theragnostic drug development and radioligand commercialization. Learn more about POINT Biopharma Global Inc. at https://www.pointbiopharma.com. Information about POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s Phase 3 SPLASH trial for metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients can be found at https://www.splashtrial.com.

POINT Biopharma Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of the recently completed business combination, as well as statements about the potential attributes and benefits of POINT’s product candidates and the format and timing of POINT’s product development activities and clinical trials. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against POINT following the closing of the business combination, the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of POINT to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees, the impact of COVID-19 on POINT’s business, the ability to maintain the listing of POINT’s common stock on the NASDAQ, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that POINT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in RACA’s definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on June 9, 2021. Most of these factors are outside of POINT’s control and are difficult to predict. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.