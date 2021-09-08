Evolve Additive Solutions Secures Additional $30M in Funding

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Evolve Additive Solutions (“EAS”) announces that 3D Ventures and its affiliates have agreed to a $30 million growth equity financing in the company. EAS will use these funds to accelerate commercial sales of its SVP (scaled volume production) platform in the U.S., Europe, and Canada. This fundraising follows a period of growth in which Evolve has meaningfully expanded its product portfolio over the past 6 months.

The investment comes in the form of an SPV (special purpose vehicle), with closing is expected in the third quarter of 2021. Proceeds will be used to accelerate the commercial deployments of the company’s high throughput 3D printer.

3D Ventures and its affiliates are seasoned operators and investors with decades of experience in the 3D printing, additive manufacturing and related industries. The principals are Hugh Evans, Joe Allison and Wally Loewenbaum. They bring a unique pedigree of industry talents, expertise and resources to the company in addition to investment capital.

Joe Allison, Managing Partner of 3D Ventures, stated, “I have printed many parts over the course of my career, and in my opinion the Evolve SVP system is the best 3D printer capable of competing directly with injection molding in terms of part quality, part cost and throughput.”

In 2018 Evolve received $25 million in investment capital from Stanley Black and Decker, The LEGO Group and Stratasys. 3D Ventures broadens Evolve’s portfolio of partners to include both strategic and financial groups.

“Funding from 3D Ventures reflects their confidence in our business model, our growth trajectory and our ability to meet a need in the additive manufacturing marketplace,” stated, Steve Chillscyzn, CEO and Founder of Evolve. “We are now balanced with excellent backing in place from both the strategic and investment partners.” He added: “This investment presents a major step forward in fueling our growth and better positioning ourselves as a manufacturing solutions organization.”

Evolve’s STEP (selective thermoplastic electrophotographic process) technology sits alongside traditional manufacturing processes, such as injection molding, on the manufacturing floor and augments an organization’s production capabilities allowing freedom of design and faster time to market with “toolless” production.

About Evolve Additive Solutions

Evolve Additive Solutions is transforming how the world manufactures. Founded in 2017, the company offers Additive Manufacturing production equipment, materials, software, service, consulting and application services. Evolve allows for manufacturing flexibility, creating uniquely functional products while increasing speed to market and efficiency securing supply chains. Evolve’s patented STEP (selective thermoplastic electrophotographic process) technology is able to efficiently produce commercial grade production parts and create unique products that cannot be manufactured with traditional methods. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN with a materials technology center based in Rochester, NY.