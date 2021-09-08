Capitalizing on Growing Demand for its Self-Protecting Data and Ransomware-Fighting Cybersecurity Solution, Keyavi Data Launches Reseller Program with RCI Technologies

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keyavi Data Corp., a cybersecurity trailblazer whose breakthrough technology is transforming the very nature of the data security industry, today launched its reseller program with top-performing channel partner RCI Technologies (RCI) to help its life sciences and biotech customers bolster their defenses against a growing onslaught of ransomware attacks.

RCI is an enterprise information management company helping their customers leverage information assets to achieve better business results. With more than 30 years supporting life sciences and biotechnology companies, RCI helps their clients automate manual tasks for more efficient use of resources and improve cross-system information sharing. RCI is a leading minority, woman-owned firm and a proud champion of diversity and community service.

“By partnering with Keyavi, our life sciences and biotech clients can seamlessly integrate world-class, FDA- and regulatory-compliant cybersecurity tools into their platforms and solve some of their most pressing issues, such as protecting a hybrid remote workforce,” said Nisha Balwani, CEO of RCI. “Keyavi’s self-protecting, intelligent data technology will give our clients powerful, highly secure data-centric controls so that they can define who can access their data, wherever, whenever and however they choose – including employees’ home offices.”

Elliot Lewis, CEO of Keyavi, added, “We’re proud to be partnering with RCI to expand their strategic technology offerings for new and existing clients while simultaneously lowering cyber risk. As data breaches and ransomware attacks increase in size and scope, top resellers like RCI are critical to helping Keyavi execute on its mission of making data breaches and ransomware irrelevant. Our reseller program incentivizes partners to not only deliver unrivaled data security protection to their clients but to accelerate their own business growth and help drive cyber resiliency across U.S. markets.”

Security, information technology and public-private sector leaders who want to learn more about controlling their data – wherever it’s shared, whoever has it, however many copies exist while being able to edit or revoke access privileges on the fly – can visit the Keyavi or RCI websites to view a two-minute demo, join a webinar, download a whitepaper or schedule a 1:1 meeting.

About Keyavi Data Corp.

Headquartered in Denver, Keyavi’s multi-award-winning self-protecting, intelligent and self-aware cybersecurity technology enables an individual piece of data to think for itself, secure itself, refuse access to unauthorized users, stay continually aware of its surroundings and automatically report back to its owner. The company’s API platform and a full suite of applications riding on that platform also provide data owners with powerful controls to allow, revoke or deny access to their information – no matter who has it, where it’s stored, or how many copies exist. Under development for years before launching in 2020, this multi-patented technology is so unique and innovative that leading industry analyst firm Omdia designated “self-protecting data solutions” as a new cybersecurity industry category, with Keyavi as the clear leader. Keyavi’s easy-to-use yet robust solution delivers the ultimate in peace of mind for public and private organizations, their remote workforces and partner ecosystems in solving the security challenges of controlling confidential and intellectual property from data leaks, breaches and ransomware. To learn more about Keyavi and its breakthrough technology, visit https://keyavi.com/our-technology/. Follow Keyavi on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Keyavi DataTM and Intelligent DirectoryTM are trademarks of Keyavi Data Corp. All rights reserved.

About RCI Technologies

RCI Technologies is an information technology firm delivering high-value technical solutions to government agencies and Fortune 500 companies. RCI has deep technical and domain expertise in three core practices: cybersecurity, data management and project management. RCI’s four decades of experience working with the public and private sectors make RCI an unparalleled partner in procurement, sourcing, governance and enterprise security.

RCI was founded in the 1980s by husband-and-wife duo Raj and Anisa Balwani. Over the past four decades, Raj and Anisa grew RCI Tech into an award-winning, highly respected, certified minority-woman-owned firm (MWBE) that has worked with both private companies and government agencies nationwide. To date, RCI has staffed more than 3,500 technical experts in both the public and private sector. Now RCI is poised for a new wave of growth as it transitions to second-generation management. RCI’s generational succession story was recently highlighted by Forbes. To learn more about RCI, visit www.rci-technologies.com and follow on LinkedIn.