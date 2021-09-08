Asiance and Mobile Now Sign MOU for North-East Asia

Asiance, a brand-tech company based in Seoul and Tokyo, and Mobile Now, a full-service mobile platforms agency based in Shanghai, have formed a strategic partnership agreement through the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SEOUL, South Korea & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asiance, a brand-tech company based in Seoul and Tokyo, and Mobile Now, a full-service mobile platforms agency based in Shanghai, have formed a strategic partnership agreement through the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding.

Global brands are increasingly focusing on Asian markets by developing strategic development on local platforms such as KakaoTalk, Line, or WeChat to reach their local audience. As experts in this domain, Asiance and Mobile Now will use this partnership to provide complete answers to their clients’ digital marketing needs in the region.

Indeed, through this agreement, the two companies have decided to exchange insights on local digital ecosystems and share talents and resources for collaboration opportunities. Thanks to this, they will create synergies to help international brands go through their digital transformation journey in China, Japan, and Korea. “ We are delighted to enter this partnership with Mobile Now. We look forward to combining Asiance’s knowledge of Korea and Japan with Mobile Now's expertise in the Chinese market”, said Olivier Mouroux, Asiance’s CEO.

Thomas Meyer, Co-Founder of Mobile Now said: “ China has become the digital lab of the world and we, Mobile Now, are one of the very few agencies that keep up with the pace of change in technologies, whilst repeatedly deploying successful mobile platforms. We are very proud to partner with Asiance. We believe together we can build the base of an expanding alliance of agencies and enablers that will bring more like-minded partners together, that really understand the social transaction, digital wave”.

About Asiance

Asiance was started in Seoul in 2004 and has since established its presence in the digital marketing, CX, and consulting sectors for global brands that have entered Asia, and especially Korea. Asiance has been working with around 350 brands for 16 years, building a close relationship with global luxury brands and becoming a leader in Korea’s digital marketing landscape.

By repositioning itself as Asia’s first brand-tech partner in 2020, the company is expanding its business to new areas to provide innovative digital services that combine technology and creativity to ultimately create a positive impact. This agreement embodies this vision, pushing further Asiance’s mission of linking East and West and Brand and Technology.

About Mobile Now

Mobile Now was founded in Shanghai in 2009 to envision and build mobile solutions in the Chinese market, for both global and local brands. Since their creation, they have set up delivery centers in Hangzhou and Changsha and a network office in Singapore.

Mobile Now is passionate about designing and implementing market-ready mobile solutions based on the latest emerging technologies. Mobile Now’s expertise ranges from Mcommerce, CRM and clienteling, through bespoke WeChat Mini Program solutions, native apps, and mobile-first web platforms.

They have a strong focus on retail and luxury, as well as broader sector knowledge in automotive, pharma, and hospitality. Their solutions are either fully integrated into the client's system infrastructure or run standalone as bespoke solutions to meet specific China needs.