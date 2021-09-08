ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA Announces Partnership to Finance New Real Estate Fund With PROJECT REVA2 in USA

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA announced a new long-term financing partnership with PROJECT REVA2, a Washington-based property development project. Ethos, a private project financing provider based in San Diego, California, with global operations, has committed to providing US$ 70 Million with a first financing phase being delivered of US$ 4 Million that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management, stated, “We are committed to supporting and providing finance to PROJECT REVA2, a unique and innovative project through our Crisis Financing Facility (CFF). Covid-19 has driven the current global economic situation and has had a significant influence on property owners, brokers, developers, and real estate entrepreneurs. We whole-heartedly support PROJECT REVA2’s ambitions to deliver their project providing new homes, offices and commercial spaces, new jobs and to finally commence operations which have been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Pya Cope, investor in PROJECT REVA2, stated, “This is a great opportunity for real estate investors who can see the much needed development required and benefits that PROJECT REVA2 will deliver to many communities starting in Washington. I’m honoured and proud to be supporting this great project that is backed by Ethos for the long term, ensuring that the infusion of CAPEX for the investment is performed without putting at risk the investor capital. Ethos have gone to great lengths to commit to the fund in a united partnership between the Project Promoter, investors and local community stakeholders, at every step of this transformational journey.”

PROJECT REVA2 is a US-based new, dynamic property development and real estate development project and programme.

Pya Cope is President of Baseline Financial Services INC. Pya is a Banking and Business Auditing and Consulting Associate of an elite International funding group, specializing in large scale Commercial projects. During her career, Pya has held roles as Senior Financial Analyst, a trusted adviser and an expert in restructuring undervalued businesses, delivering consistent annual profit targets and increased shareholder value, by adding liquid assets.

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing. Providing financing to government and privately promoted projects in every continent and every sector, Ethos has developed a unique risk modulation model which allows them to provide financing in terms not available anywhere in traditional financial markets. Additionally, Ethos provides advice to structure projects and restructure debt. Ethos supports and develops their clients to achieve their long-term goals with confidence.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management, is actively involved in acquiring and structuring three investment funds. He is directly involved in four business areas of the companies: resource mobilization, project financing, wealth management, and commodities trading. Mr. Santos holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics, three Master’s degrees in Finance, Banking Accounting and International Taxation, and a Ph.D. being developed in Financial Instruments.

You can hear from Carlos Santos, Ethos CEO, in Dubai where he is Guest Speaker and Panellist at The Leaders Without Borders Leadership Summit and International Honours, the #1 gathering of high-achieving level professionals from all across the World, at the Habtoor Palace, Dubai, on 29th - 30th September 2021.

For more information about Ethos, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com/.