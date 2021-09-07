Galileo Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Shapeways

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GLEO, GLEO WT and GLEO UN) (“Galileo”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that on September 7, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective Galileo’s registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”) , which includes a definitive proxy statement in connection with an extraordinary general meeting of Galileo’s shareholders (the “Special Meeting”). At the Special Meeting, Galileo’s shareholders will consider the previously announced proposed business combination with Shapeways, Inc. (“Shapeways”), a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry. Following the closing of the business combination, the combined company’s stock and warrants are expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbols “SHPW” and “SHPW WS,” respectively.

As previously announced, the business combination is expected to deliver up to $195 million (assuming no redemptions by Galileo stockholders) of gross proceeds to Shapeways, including a $75 million fully committed common stock PIPE anchored by top-tier institutional and strategic investors. Proceeds will primarily be used to accelerate Shapeways’ metal additive manufacturing capabilities, expand its material and technology offerings to extend market reach and grow customer share of wallet, as well as to provide additional working capital.

Galileo will hold the Special Meeting at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on September 28, 2021 to, among other things, allow its shareholders to vote to approve the proposed business combination with Shapeways. Galileo shareholders of record on August 2, 2021 (the “Record Date”) will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting. The Special Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting via live audio webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/galileoacquisitioncorp/sm2021. For purposes of Galileo’s Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the “Current Charter”), the physical location of the meeting will be 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10105.

Registration for the Special Meeting will begin on September 21, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. GLEO shareholders will need a control number assigned by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company to enter the Special Meeting. To register and receive access to the virtual meeting, registered shareholders and beneficial holders (those holding shares through a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other holder of record) will need to follow the instructions applicable to them provided in the proxy statement included in the Registration Statement.

The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents are being mailed to Galileo’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on the Record Date on or about September 10, 2021. Shareholders are encouraged to read the proxy statement and accompanying documents in their entirety.

Galileo has engaged Morrow Sodali LLC ("Morrow Sodali") as its proxy solicitor in connection with the Special Meeting. Shareholders who need additional copies of proxy materials, to obtain proxy cards or have questions regarding the proposals to be presented at the Special Meeting may contact Morrow Sodali, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 (individuals) or (203) 658-9400 (banks and brokers) or send an email to GLEO.info@investor.morrowsodali.com. To obtain timely delivery of documents, shareholders must request them no later than September 21, 2021.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions utilizing 11 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 90 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. Shapeways has delivered over 21 million parts to 1 million customers in over 160 countries.

About Galileo

Galileo Acquisition Corp. raised $138 million in October 2019 and its securities are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “GLEO.U,” “GLEO” and “GLEO.WS.” Galileo is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Galileo is led by a serial SPAC sponsor team that has successfully completed four business combinations prior to the business combination with Shapeways. Its team is composed by seasoned dealmakers with diverse nationalities, M&A, principal investing and public company operating experience in both the North American and Western European markets.

