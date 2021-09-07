Illumination Technologies California to Deliver Fire Prevention System to Napa County

NAPA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last week, Illumination Technologies California reached an agreement with Napa County officials to install three IQ FireWatch locations across the Napa Valley, as part of a broader effort bolster the county’s early fire detection capabilities. IQ FireWatch, an artificial intelligence-based system, uses optical and heat sensors to detect fires day or night and sends an immediate alert notification to authorities along with images for rapid confirmation and proportionate response. The system will improve wildfire detection, help first responders to extinguish fires before they get out of control, and ensure that the public receives critical information in a fire emergency.

“We launched this project because we are part of this community, and we believe our technology can save lives, homes and our forests. We believe wildfires are a solvable problem, and we look forward to continuing to be part of the solution,” said Illumination Technologies California CEO, Chris Eldridge.

IQ FireWatch has already proven it is an effective solution, being the earliest to detect two fires, the Diamond Mountain ignition on August 24, 2020, and the Glass Fire ignition on September 27, 2020. As the 2021 fire season continues to ravage the state of California, early fire detection and prevention systems like IQ FireWatch are more important than ever. The deployment of this technology will not only save lives but millions of dollars in property.

“The agreement with Napa County for the monitoring of these IQ Firewatch installations is just the beginning of the company’s growing business line,” said Eldridge. “Illumination Technologies California is becoming well known as the go-to partners for fire prevention and mitigation solutions not just for county, state, and federal authorities but also a variety of businesses, vintners, and private property owners.”

About Illumination Technologies California: Illumination Technologies is a sister company to one of the largest telecommunications infrastructure companies in the world. We support communities through projects such as public safety surveillance, wildfire detection & notification, natural disaster detection & notification and recreational infrastructure improvements. More information is available at https://www.illuminationtechnologies.com/.