Capital C Corporation To Deploy Scienaptic’s AI-powered Credit Decisioning Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, Scienaptic AI announced that Capital C Corporation has selected its AI-powered platform, enabling Capital C Corporation, in tandem with its in-house proprietary scoring algorithms, to make stronger, faster credit decisions for SME and personal loans.

Capital C Corporation, headquartered in Singapore, is a holding conglomerate that provides financial services to the under-served through a combination of digital microfinancing and strategic planning. Through its subsidiaries such as Capitall, Capitall Auto and Chopnow, Capital C Corporation provides holistic financial solutions for SMEs and individuals. Its services include business loans, partnerships and acquisitions, auto financing, buy now pay later (BNPL) plans and solutions, as well as personal loans.

“We are on a mission to be the leading microfinance institution through digital technology, operational efficiency, and service excellence,” said Jeames Cheow, CEO & Co-founder, Capital C Corporation. “Scienaptic's AI-powered credit decisioning platform is a perfect fit for this mission. The cutting-edge AI will help us enhance credit access to small businesses and individuals, while ensuring our delinquencies are much lower than the industry.”

"We are very pleased to work with Capital C Corporation in supporting the credit financing needs of individuals and SMEs through our AI-powered credit decisioning platform. Our platform will enable them to approve more loans while reducing losses, analyze portfolio performance at a granular level and react quickly to external changes,” said Joydip Gupta, Head of APAC Business.

About Capital C Corporation

Capital C Corporation is a holding conglomerate headquartered in Singapore that capitalises on fintech, as well as the best emerging technologies in the market, to provide financial services to the underserved in both Singapore and Southeast Asia. Through its subsidiaries, Capital C Corporation provides holistic financial solutions to the underserved and invests in promising businesses to create value for its stakeholders and investors. Employing optimised work-streams, platforms and latest technological breakthroughs, Capital C Corporation maximises its operational efficiency. This has allowed Capital C Corporation to put focus on its specialised provisions which include strategic acquisitions, partnerships, as well as financial solutions to the underserved.

For more information, visit www.capc.com.sg

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai