CAIS Welcomes Avenue Capital Group to SALT NY Alternative Investments Track

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform, today announced that Avenue Capital Group (“Avenue”) will be participating in the CAIS Alternative Investments Track at SALT NY. Avenue is a global alternative investment manager with more than $11.6 billion in AUM.

“ The CAIS Platform has brought us scale and access to an engaged financial advisor community, enabling us to grow and diversify our shareholder base,” said Marc Lasry, Chairman, CEO, & Co-Founder of Avenue Capital Group, which has established investment funds focused on distressed and undervalued debt and equity opportunities.

The alternative investments track will feature insights from Marc Lasry, Chairman, CEO, & Co-Founder of Avenue Capital and other top-tier managers and investors in several panels including a credit discussion, ‘From Boom to Bust: The Rapid Acceleration of Dislocation.’ Within the alts track, advisors will have the opportunity to earn continuing education credits for the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Chartered Institute of Management Accounts (CIMA) certification programs.

“ Avenue is aligned with our mission to empower financial advisors with the knowledge they need to allocate to alternative investments,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of CAIS. “ We are pleased to welcome Avenue to participate in our exclusive alternative investments track at SALT NY.”

About Avenue Capital Group

Avenue Capital Group is a global investment firm that focuses on private and public debt, equity and real estate markets in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. As of July 31, 2021, Avenue manages assets estimated to be approximately $11.6 billion on behalf of a sophisticated global base of institutional investors including pension funds, family offices, foundations, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. Avenue was founded in 1995. For more information, visit https://www.avenuecapital.com.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to and education about alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. Additionally, CAIS provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, that helps advisors learn faster, remember longer and improve client outcomes.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer’s independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab and Pershing, making investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, empowers over 4,200+ unique advisor firms/teams who oversee more than $2T+ in network assets. Since inception, CAIS has facilitated over $13B+ in transaction volume. CAIS is the first truly open marketplace where financial advisors and asset managers engage and transact directly on a massive scale. Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.