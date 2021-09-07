BridgeComm Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Space Micro

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BridgeComm, Inc., a leader in optical wireless communications (OWC) solutions and services, today announced it has entered into a strategic new teaming agreement with Space Micro, Inc., a trusted provider of affordable and highly reliable precision-engineered and manufactured communications, electro-optic and digital systems for satellites and spacecraft. A collaborative and mutually beneficial partnership, BridgeComm and Space Micro will focus on the design, development and testing of U.S. Government and commercial optical wireless communications (OWC) programs and equipment and more.

"This is both an opportunity and a significant milestone for BridgeComm, particularly with the space industry finally coming to the forefront in a big way," says BridgeComm CEO Barry A. Matsumori. "Over nearly two decades, Space Micro has built a remarkable team delivering mission-critical products for satellite operators, lunar missions and deep space exploration. Together we will share our unique experiences, resources and engineering intelligence to drive continued growth and innovation in OWC in this next space era."

Since its founding 2002, Space Micro has been devoted to advancing technology for high-reliability satellite subsystems, earning its impeccable reputation for its game-changing innovations. A flawless space flight heritage of over 2.5 million hours, coupled with its Technology Readiness Level (TRL) products, has helped Space Micro to support aerospace primes, government and civil agencies, commercial entities and new space ventures around the globe. Among its many Industry firsts and achievements, Space Micro has the world's highest data rate Laser Communications Terminal on orbit.

"We are looking forward to partnering with BridgeComm, particularly as laser communications terminals are key to many new government initiatives," said David Czajkowski, CEO, Space Micro. “BridgeComm's commitment to realizing the tremendous potential of optical communications for space applications, paired with our dedication to delivering highly reliable products will move the needle not just for BridgeComm and Space Micro, but for the entire space industry. And that is incredibly exciting."

The strategic agreement between BridgeComm and Space Micro will focus strongly on AstroBridge and AeroBridge Tracking Terminals. BridgeComm will continue to develop low earth orbit (LEO) constellation and aerospace operation projects, building on current partnerships, utilizing Space Micro as a partner. BridgeComm will leverage Space Micro design, production and testing capabilities, including hermetically sealing components and space-related environmental testing.

Space Micro is also enabled to offer for sale BridgeComm ground station equipment products and capabilities, as applicable, for LEO and geosynchronous orbit (GEO) applications. On a preferred partnership approach, Space Micro may offer for sale BridgeComm's small sat space terminal.

For more information about BridgeComm visit: www.bridgecomminc.com

About BridgeComm Inc.

BridgeComm is a global leader in optical wireless communications solutions and services. Through a global network of ground stations designed to support complementary fixed and mobile terminals, the company provides fast, secure, enterprise-grade broadband services for a variety of markets, including space exploration, terrestrial networks for 5G connectivity and applications, and airborne lasercomm for prominent applications including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, in-flight entertainment, and backhaul. More information can be found at www.bridgecomminc.com.

About Space Micro Inc.

Space Micro Inc., based in San Diego, CA, is an engineering-driven supplier of affordable, high-performance, radiation hardened communications, electro-optics, and digital systems for use in commercial, civil, and military space applications around the world. Space Micro solutions include Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TT&C) transmitters, mission data transmitters, star trackers, image processors, Command & Data Handling (C&DH) systems and laser communications systems. For more information, visit www.spacemicro.com.