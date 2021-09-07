Validere and Xpansiv partner on the industry’s first Registered Responsibly Sourced Gas agreement.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Validere, a leader in bringing product-data transparency to the oil and gas industry, has collaborated with Xpansiv to facilitate a landmark Responsibly Sourced Gas Agreement, the first of its kind to validate and register the origin, energy content, and methane intensity of the gas, all derived from independent data sources.

Validere’s Product Data Cloud creates a universal data layer that connects, tracks and audits commodities data, enabling primary measurements and certificates to be attached to specific molecules. This immutable data feeds into the Xpansiv Registry to provide data transparency, helping the industry make better decisions and transition toward a lower-carbon economy.

“Accelerating the energy transition requires real-time, accurate data tracking and insights,” said Nouman Ahmad, co-founder and CEO, Validere. “We’re proud to provide the foundational data layer that enables the industry to track each molecule. Partners like Xpansiv help us certify environmentally sourced products through its pioneering digital registry—including the recently announced responsibly sourced gas transaction.”

“Our partnership with Validere makes it possible for industry participants to differentiate their products based on ESG factors, including methane emissions,” said Andrew Pisano, head of XRegistries at Xpansiv. “It is central to our mission of bringing transparency and liquidity to markets, empowering participants to value energy, carbon, and water to meet the challenges of an information-rich, resource-constrained world.”

About Validere

Validere provides the only product data cloud for the oil and gas industry. Its platform delivers real-time visibility into the true composition and quality of oil and gas that enables organizations to identify operational efficiencies, make the highest-margin trading decisions, and drive tangible ESG improvements. With more than 40 of North America’s leading energy companies relying on Validere’s insights, it is transforming the world’s largest supply chain by making critical product quality data accessible and actionable.

About Xpansiv

Xpansiv is the global marketplace for ESG-inclusive commodities. These Intelligent Commodities bring transparency and liquidity to markets, empowering participants to value energy, carbon, and water to meet the challenges of an information-rich, resource-constrained world. The company’s main business units include CBL, the leading spot exchange for ESG commodities, including carbon, renewable energy certificates, and Digital Natural Gas™; H2OX, the leading spot exchange for water in Australia; XSignals, which provides end-of-day and historical market data; and EMA, the leading multi-registry portfolio management system for all ESG-inclusive commodities. Xpansiv is the digital nexus where ESG and price signals merge.