Stellar Cyber Partners with SonicWall for Advanced Prevention, Response

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, the only intelligent, next-gen security operations platform, announced today that it has joined the SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program to integrate Stellar Cyber’s advanced threat detection and response with SonicWall’s award-winning prevention technology. This combination of prevention, detection and response provides an outstanding platform for enterprises that want to stop many attacks before they occur while detecting and remediating complex threats.

“As a customer of both SonicWall and Stellar Cyber, it’s great to see these two solutions working together,” said Michael Crean, CEO of Solutions Granted. “By using this combination of products, we’ve been able to discover attacks and respond more quickly. Our analysts are now much more productive than they were before.”

Leveraging SonicWall’s next-generation firewalls for network protection, Capture Client for endpoint protection and Secure Mobile Access for remote access to corporate resources, Stellar Cyber’s AI-driven intelligent SOC platform collects, normalizes, enriches and analyzes data to spot even the most sophisticated attacks. The combination also makes security analysts more productive by correlating the data from these different tools and reducing the alert fatigue that firewalls may generate.

“We rely on SonicWall’s firewalls for the ultimate in perimeter security, and being able to use the Stellar Cyber platform to correlate and respond to SonicWall log data with telemetry from our other security tools is of significant benefit to our analysts and customers,” said Phil Burnett, CISO of High Wire Networks. “We’re glad to hear that these two companies are working together.”

This partnership allows security analysts to:

Gain context for alerts : Firewall log data is centralized, normalized and fused with contextual information such as threat intelligence, geolocation, user information, asset information, domain registrar information and more to gain better context for alerts.

: Firewall log data is centralized, normalized and fused with contextual information such as threat intelligence, geolocation, user information, asset information, domain registrar information and more to gain better context for alerts. Eliminate alert fatigue: Stellar Cyber focuses on actionable, high-fidelity security events that matter versus the millions of alerts generated by firewalls. Advanced machine learning algorithms determine what events are the important ones.

Stellar Cyber focuses on actionable, high-fidelity security events that matter versus the millions of alerts generated by firewalls. Advanced machine learning algorithms determine what events are the important ones. Identify sequences of events: Using automatic correlation that identifies events seen on the firewall that lead to other events seen on endpoint and cloud applications, Stellar Cyber delivers a better understanding of a breach’s timeline.

Using automatic correlation that identifies events seen on the firewall that lead to other events seen on endpoint and cloud applications, Stellar Cyber delivers a better understanding of a breach’s timeline. Audit firewall policies: Stellar Cyber cleans up firewall policies and eliminates unused and unneeded policies by leveraging machine learning to identify commonly used versus unused policies that are configured on firewalls.

Stellar Cyber cleans up firewall policies and eliminates unused and unneeded policies by leveraging machine learning to identify commonly used versus unused policies that are configured on firewalls. Take automated action: Stellar Cyber’s built-in security orchestration and response (SOAR) functionality takes automated action, such as automatically blocking a malicious actor on the firewall or disconnecting a compromised endpoint via Capture Client, or disabling an infected user through Active Directory within the enterprise.

Now, enterprises and MSPs can use this solution combination to secure their networks from brute-force attacks as well as to discover and remediate complex exploits that individual tools can miss.

“SonicWall’s next-generation firewalls, Capture Client and Secure Mobile Access, integrated with Stellar Cyber’s Open-XDR platform, provide stronger automation and artificial intelligence capabilities for our joint customers,” said Edward Cohen, Vice President, Strategy & Operations, at SonicWall. “This partnership will help deliver superior threat prevention and simplified security operations across all environments.”

“SonicWall is a leader in cyberattack prevention, and Stellar Cyber complements their solutions by automating threat detection and response,” said Steve Garrison, Vice President of Marketing at Stellar Cyber. “Through this partnership, the integration enables our resellers and go-to-market partners to deliver additional value to SonicWall customers by adding advanced threat detection and response capabilities to their existing investment.”

While standard extended detection and response (XDR) platforms enforce vendor lock-in and abandonment of existing security tools, Stellar Cyber’s unique Open XDR platform works seamlessly with existing EDR, SIEM, UEBA, NDR, and other solutions to preserve their investments. In addition, Stellar Cyber’s platform enhances those investments by ingesting their data, normalizing and correlating it, applying AI-driven analytics to inspect it, and automatically responding to complex threats. Only Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR delivers these benefits.

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform delivers Everything Detection and Response by ingesting data from all tools, automatically correlating alerts into incidents across the entire attack surface, delivering fewer and higher-fidelity incidents, and responding to threats automatically through AI and machine learning. Our XDR Kill Chain™, fully compatible with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, is designed to characterize every aspect of modern attacks while remaining intuitive to understand. This reduces enterprise risk through early and precise identification and remediation of all attack activities while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools and accelerating analyst productivity. Typically, our platform delivers a 8X improvement in MTTD and an 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.