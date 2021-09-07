Telix to Collaborate With Kettering Health on Diagnostic PSMA Imaging & Targeting Theranostics

MELBOURNE, Australia & INDIANAPOLIS & KETTERING, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces it has commenced a collaboration with Kettering Health (KH), a faith-based network of 13 hospitals, emergency centers, and outpatient facilities located in Southwest Ohio; headquartered at the Kettering Memorial Hospital in Kettering, Ohio, United States.

The parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) formalising their intent to work together to foster late-stage clinical research into Telix’s investigational PSMA1-targeting radiopharmaceuticals, illuccix® (Kit for the preparation of 68Ga-PSMA-11 injection, for diagnostic imaging with positron emission tomography, (PET) and Lu-177 PSMA (TLX591, for radioligand therapy), and to establish Kettering Health as a regional centre of excellence for PET Molecular Imaging (Ml) and Theranostics, with an initial focus on the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.

The MOU outlines the principles of the collaboration between Kettering Health and Telix. The parties intend to develop binding agreements for each aspect of the collaboration, based on the principles set out in the MOU.

Telix and Kettering Health plan to work closely with multiple industry leaders, culminating in the rapid implementation of PET MI technologies (imaging and theranostics) into clinical services for patients in the region. The aim is to capitalize on the growing demand for PET MI, catalysed by the exponential growth of new radiopharmaceuticals in the short term, and over the longer-term, develop a continuous pipeline of new technologies for diagnosis and treatment of multiple diseases.

Dr Martin Satter, Senior Molecular Imaging Scientist at Kettering Health said, “We believe PET Molecular Imaging has the potential to quickly redefine, reimagine and reinvent the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, cardiac and other diseases. This belief has evolved and crystalized over our 30-year history in PET MI, and our current re-commitment to this technology including our recent upgrades of a medical cyclotron, radiochemistry lab and clean room, as well as a digital PET/CT2 scanner.

“We are excited to work with Telix – a global leader in the field of radiopharmaceuticals and radioligand therapy to foster research and innovation in a non-academic setting. Telix shares our commitment to bring personalized medicine to our region through these disruptive technologies.”

Dr Bernard Lambert, President of Telix Americas said, “This is a collaboration that brings together leading industry, technical, academic and clinical resources to further explore the potential of our PSMA-targeting radiopharmaceuticals. It reinforces Telix’s position as a leading innovator in this field, with a commitment to driving forward both clinical development alongside the supply chain, to support the commercialisation journey.”

About Kettering Health

As a faith-based, not-for-profit health system, Kettering Health follows in the steps of Jesus to help guide every person to their best health. Kettering Health is made up of 13 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network—with more than 700 board-certified providers dedicated to elevating the health, healing, and hope of the community. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Medical Center, is a fully accredited college that specializes in health science education. For more, visit ketteringhealth.org.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead investigational product, Illuccix® (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)3,4,5 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for Illuccix® 6,7 None of Telix’s products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

Important Information

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. None of the technologies or products described in this document have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction. This announcement has been authorised for release by Dr Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

1 Prostate specific membrane antigen

2 Positron emission tomography/computed tomography

3 ASX disclosure 24/11/20.

4 ASX disclosure 24/11/20.

5 ASX disclosure 14/04/21.

6 ASX disclosure 1/05/20.

7 ASX disclosure 16/12/20.