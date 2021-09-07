National Museum of the Surface Navy and TogetherWeServed.com Partner to Honor U.S. Navy and Marine Corp Veterans

SAN PEDRO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Museum of the Surface Navy at the Battleship IOWA, the museum for America’s Surface Navy located aboard the historic Battleship USS Iowa Museum, today announced its strategic partnership with TogetherWeServed.com (TWS), the online community connecting and honoring every American who has worn the uniform of the United States military, that will help promote and preserve the military service histories of all men and women who served in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

As a sponsor and technology partner, TogetherWeServed.com is providing the National Museum of the Surface Navy promotional support via its extensive veteran member base and programming support for its Plank Owner Registration program. Registering as a Plank Owner allows individuals to memorialize their own military service or the service of their loved ones, and includes special benefits including free participation in TogetherWeServed.com which also enables them to reconnect with people they served with.

TogetherWeServed.com will also provide the platform that will showcase comprehensive military service histories of millions of U.S. military veterans on dedicated “Roll of Honor” kiosks located throughout the museum. Visitors will be able to search the Roll of Honor for veterans they knew or served with, and will have the opportunity to join the Roll of Honor themselves if they served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. Visitors are invited to add a memorial profile to the Roll of Honor to remember a family member who served.

“In 2025 on the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy, the first and only national museum dedicated to the men and women of the Surface Navy will open aboard Battleship USS Iowa,” said retired Navy Rear Admiral Mike Shatynski, Chairman of the Board of the National Museum of the Surface Navy. “Together We Served will play an integral part in not only helping us build awareness of this incredible museum among Navy and Marine veterans, but will provide the platform that will enable us to incorporate each of these distinguished veterans into the very fabric of the museum.”

“Together We Served is proud to support the National Museum of the Surface Navy,” explained Brian Foster, President and Founder of TogetherWeServed.com “This partnership presents an exciting opportunity to connect our community of Navy and Marine Corps veterans with the nation’s first national museum dedicated to the United States Surface Naval Forces.”

About TogetherWeServed.com

Launched in 2003, Togetherweserved.com is a powerful military veteran search engine and military service history archive enabling active duty and former serving members of the U.S. Armed Forces to locate and connect with those they served with. With 5 individual service branch websites and 2.1 million active duty and veteran members from WW2 to present day, Together We Served is the largest online military network of its type and considered an important archive of visual military records.

About the National Museum of the Surface Navy

Scheduled to open in 2025 aboard the historic Battleship USS Iowa Museum, the National Museum of the Surface Navy is the museum for America’s Surface Navy. The museum’s mission is to raise America’s awareness of the importance of the United States Surface Naval Forces’ role in international relations, free trade, humanitarian assistance, and technological innovation, not just in the past but today and into the future.

Located in the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Battleship USS Iowa Museum is one of the top five museums and attractions in Los Angeles, bringing the ship’s history to life through in-person and virtual tours and educational programs for youth. In addition to providing a natural platform for veterans and patriotic civilians to come together as a community, Battleship USS Iowa Museum provides a wide array of impactful programs and resources that support the critical needs of our military and veterans.