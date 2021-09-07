Cubic Joins the Scaled Agile Partner Network

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation announced today that it has joined the Scaled Agile Partner Network as a Gold Transformation Partner. This worldwide network includes transformation and platform providers who help enterprises facilitate and accelerate business results through adoption of the Scaled Agile Framework ® (SAFe ®).

As the world’s leading framework for enterprise agility, SAFe helps businesses address the significant challenges of developing and delivering high-quality software and systems in the shortest sustainable lead time.

“I am excited about this partnership and the changes it will continue to bring across programs, projects, products, and platforms at Cubic, increasing productivity and speed to market” said Brad Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Cubic Corporation.

“Working with best-in-class partners like Cubic Corporation represents our commitment to helping software and systems-dependent enterprises improve time-to-market, quality, and employee engagement,” said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and cofounder of Scaled Agile, Inc. “By incorporating SAFe into their solution offering, Cubic Corporation is enabling the world’s largest organizations to become more Agile in the marketplace and more competitive in their industry.”

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 700,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build agility into their culture so they can quickly identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy and community service movement. Learn more at scaledagile.com.