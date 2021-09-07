Hims & Hers partners with Rob Gronkowski to bring awareness to men's health issues and treatment.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform that provides modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced it has partnered with American professional football tight end Rob Gronkowski to bring increased awareness to men’s health topics and treatment from hair loss to mental health with a series of new advertising campaigns and social content.

“As a football player, taking care of my body for performance on the field has always been a priority. Over the years, I’ve come to realize how important it is to take that same level of care off the field. But finding the time and resources to make that commitment can be a challenge,” said Rob Gronkowski. “Most men simply aren’t aware of the options available to them, or are uncomfortable having these tough conversations. I hope to contribute in bringing more positive attention to the importance of investing in your mind and your body, and ultimately prioritizing your health. Hims is a one stop shop for helping you look and feel your best, from virtual visits with healthcare providers to personalized treatments delivered to your door. This is a healthcare model that is built for making your life easier, and helping you feel amazing. That’s a mission I’m excited to be a part of.”

Hims & Hers offers personalized, high-quality solutions for conditions related to primary care as well as mental health, sexual wellness, hair care and skincare to digitally native consumers. The brand’s current selection of hair care, skincare and mental health services includes access to telehealth consultations with licensed medical professionals to discuss concerns such as acne, hair loss and anxiety, as well as access to a suite of prescription products and a collection of nonprescription product options.

“A Cleveland Clinic survey found that 72% of men would rather be cleaning toilets and doing household chores than going to the doctor. Statistics like these underpin a critical gap a platform like Hims can fill for men across this country,” said Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Dudum. “As one of the most authentic and talented figures in sports, we are thrilled to partner with Gronk to further educate, destigmatize and empower men to take better care of themselves. Hims is more committed than ever to tackling these issues head-on and providing men with the personalized treatments they need. This is a mission we share with Rob and as such we’re thrilled to welcome him to our family and have him on our team.”

For additional details on Hims offerings, please visit www.forhims.com.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.