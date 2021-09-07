epocrates and ConnectiveRx Strengthen Exclusive Partnership to Deliver Point-of-Care Messages Through athenahealth’s Nationwide Network

WATERTOWN, Mass., & WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--epocrates, an athenahealth company that delivers digital clinical support to prescribers, today announced it is expanding its partnership with ConnectiveRx, a leading provider of technology-enabled patient support and access solutions for specialty and branded medications, to deliver point-of-care prescription-savings messages through athenahealth’s cloud-based electronic health record (EHR).

This expanded partnership will enable eligible patients and providers on athenahealth’s nationwide network to benefit from reduced out-of-pocket cost of medications while helping to increase treatment adherence to support better health outcomes.

Between 20 to 30 percent of medication prescriptions are never filled and 50 percent of chronic disease medications are not taken as prescribed, according to a study by the Annals of Internal Medicine. Lack of affordability and limited awareness of cost-saving options are two of the biggest obstacles contributing to non-adherence. As part of the ConnectiveRx ScriptGuide program, the patient savings offers will be presented to providers via the athenahealth EHR after they write the prescription.

“At athenahealth, we constantly evolve our offerings to better support and engage healthcare professionals, aiming to deliver the personalized information they need to optimize patient care and outcomes,” said Paul Brient, chief product officer, athenahealth. “Through this partnership with ConnectiveRx, we look forward to providing additional value to our customers’ patients by addressing two of their biggest barriers: medication cost and non-adherence.”

“Our long-standing work delivering critical point-of-care messages lowers cost barriers to patients, improves medication pick-up and adherence rates, and ultimately influences health outcomes,” said Frank Dana, president and chief commercial officer, ConnectiveRx. “With this athenahealth integration, our clients now have access to deliver ScriptGuide messages to clinicians and patients through the industry’s largest EHR network of prescribers.”

epocrates and ConnectiveRx first unveiled their partnership earlier this year, with epocrates becoming the exclusive reseller of ConnectiveRx’s ScriptGuide patient savings messages, expanding ConnectiveRx’s ability to deliver patient savings offers to clinicians and their eligible patients.

To learn more about the athenahealth solution that is joining ConnectiveRx’s Select EHR Network, please visit: www.athenahealth.com/solutions/electronic-health-records and www.connectiverx.com.

About epocrates

Since 1998, epocrates, an athenahealth company, has served essential, clinical content to more than one million physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals. Centered around unparalleled drug prescribing and safety information, the app provides fast answers and trusted decision support in seconds at the point of care, enabling clinicians to focus on delivering the most effective and personalized patient care. Our Medical Information team is committed to providing accurate, current, unbiased and clinically relevant information, which is why epocrates has been rated as the #1 medical reference app for over a decade. For more information, please visit: www.epocrates.com.

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth partners with medical organizations across the country to drive clinical and financial results. Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all, and we are pursuing this through our medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings. Our expert teams build modern technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for our customers and their patients. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.

About ConnectiveRx

ConnectiveRx works hard to help take the pain out of the prescription process for pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers and their patients. Through a technology-driven platform of patient support, affordability, awareness and adherence solutions for branded and specialty medications, the company provides services which help patients and their healthcare providers navigate the complex patient journey for more than 84 million patients and 1.6 million healthcare providers each year.

ConnectiveRx is headquartered in both Whippany, NJ and Pittsburgh, PA. To learn more, visit www.connectiverx.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook @ConnectiveRx.