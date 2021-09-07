PEMCO Partners with Pets Best Pet Insurance to Offer Pet Coverage

SEATTLE & BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, as part of National Pet Health Insurance Awareness Month, PEMCO Mutual Insurance announced that it will now offer pet insurance to all its customers through a new partnership with Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC, a Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) company. The addition of Pets Best Pet Insurance means PEMCO policyholders will now be able to choose the pet coverage that best fits their pets’ needs, get treatment from any veterinarian of their choice and have access to easy and accurate claim processing.

“At PEMCO, our long-standing mission has been to protect the people and things that matter most in life. Pets are part of that equation; they’re integral parts of many families,” said Stan McNaughton, CEO of PEMCO Insurance. “Through our new partnership with Pets Best, our customers with pets will have one less worry in their lives.”

With the addition of Pets Best, PEMCO customers can select from plans that can cover accidents, illnesses and routine care, all customized to fit their pet’s needs and their budget. Policyholders also have access to a suite of digital capabilities including a pet helpline, a 24/7 emergency helpline that gives policyholders access to veterinary professionals for pet health related questions and advice for free. Customers can also file claims using their smartphone, make adjustments to a policy, add pets and access claim status and details online or through the mobile app.

“Our mission at Pets Best is to give pet owners peace of mind by taking the financial worry out of owning a pet so that they can make the best decisions for their dog or cat,” said Melissa Gutierrez, Pets Best senior vice president and general manager. “The partnership with PEMCO means we are able to provide more protection and services to pets in the Northwest and across the country.”

To learn more about this partnership or to request a pet insurance quote, please visit www.pemco.com/pet.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance is the Defender of Your Northwest, providing auto, home, renters, and boat coverage. We are consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee expertise and social impact. Our Mutual Good programs raise the achievement levels for youth in education; build stronger, greener environments; and increase safety at home, on the road and at play. Our mission: Free our communities to worry less and live more. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.

About Pets Best

Pets Best offers pet insurance and wellness plans for dogs and cats in every state. Founded in 2005 with a mission to provide access to comprehensive animal healthcare at an affordable price, Pets Best delivers flexible coverage, an easy claims process, and excellent customer service. In 2019 the company was acquired by Synchrony (NYSE: SYF). Pets Best is highly rated by independent review sites and is recommended by veterinarians across the nation. Pets Best is a founding member of NAPHIA, an organization dedicated to ensuring high standards and transparency for the pet insurance industry.

Pet Insurance is administered by Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC and is underwritten by American Pet Insurance Company, a New York insurance company. Please visit www.americanpetinsurance.com to review all available pet health insurance products.​

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers. Synchrony is changing what’s possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony