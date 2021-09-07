Population Health Adds Behavioral Health Services to Platform Through Partnership With Thriveworks

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) continues to introduce its robust business of Medicare customers to the advantages of Population Health. As such, the platform has added a new partnership with Thriveworks, a leading mental healthcare provider, to provide behavioral health and medication management services, both virtually and in-person nationwide.

“As we continue to grow SelectQuote’s Medicare business, Population Health is becoming a popular platform for customers because it offers many different services that they have expressed needs for over the past several years in one place. It also allows SelectQuote to deepen its relationship with Medicare customers even more,” said Bob Grant, President of SelectQuote’s Senior Division. “Being able to add a company like Thriveworks enhances our Population Health platform to support seniors in meeting all of their healthcare needs from primary care to behavioral health to medication management and adherence.”

Approximately 46% of current Population Health members have identified a need for behavioral health services based on the thousands of Health Risk Assessments (HRAs) that Customer Success Agents (CSAs) have delivered since the business launch. To help members fulfill this impactful area of need, SelectQuote sought out market-leading behavioral health organizations for collaboration and alignment. This partnership gives Population Health members access to Thriveworks’ top-quality behavioral health and medication management services virtually and in over 300 locations.

“We’re on a mission to help people lead happy and successful lives. Our partnership with SelectQuote’s Population Health will expand Thriveworks’ ability to provide quality care to people how and where they want it,” said David Drap, SVP of Employer Partnerships at Thriveworks.

Population Health’s platform currently includes partners in value-based primary care, non-emergency medical appointment transportation, behavioral health and wellness, in-home care and prescription drugs through an in-house medication management pharmacy, SelectRx.

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. SelectQuote pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin the company’s success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. SelectQuote has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. In 2021, SelectQuote expanded their business with the addition of Population Health, a healthcare services company, and SelectRx, a specialty medication management pharmacy.

About Thriveworks:

Thriveworks, founded in 2008 by AJ Centore PhD, is a leading mental health provider. On a mission to help people live happy and successful lives, Thriveworks makes high-quality counseling and psychiatry services accessible and affordable. Thriveworks’ licensed clinicians are in-network with major insurance plans and provide in-person and online care for depression, anxiety, trauma, stress, relationship issues, and more. Learn more at Thriveworks.com.