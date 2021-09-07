Guinn Partners and Fortress UAV Announce Strategic Partnership Aimed at Providing Industry Leading Services

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guinn Partners and Fortress UAV are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at engaging visionary brands in the drone, robotics and applied technology markets searching for a strategy, execution, go-to-market & beyond mentor and partner.

Guinn Partners, responsible for developing and launching some of the most successful drones in the world, has established a team of experts to guide their customers through product development, go-to-market strategies and execution, sales systems, and investment outreach processes. This intimate relationship has helped cultivate some of the strongest players in the drone industry today.

Fortress UAV, the industry leader in UAS deployment, maintenance and repair services, global logistics, and customer technical support, strategically builds customized solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and enterprises after initial product launch. While supporting the foundation of your business, Fortress UAV services allows their customers to focus on what matters most – growing their business.

The Guinn Partners and Fortress UAV alliance fills an industry gap and market need in the world of IoT (internet of things), UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) and robotics. Through the alliance, Guinn Partners enables the product vision through the lifecycle to first article and production. At this point, Fortress Solutions then provides outsourced, white-label scaling services and world-class product support programs to ensure product success. The alliance is the first to provide this unique solution to manufacturers in the market. With two credible, successful launches already, the alliance is prepared for bigger impact.

Colin Guinn, founder of Guinn Partners stated, "Partnering with the Fortress UAV team was an easy decision. With their experience and list of services, we can now offer our customers a solution that ensures product success. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for not only our teams but our partnered customers."

Brendon Mills, founder and CEO of Fortress UAV stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Colin and his remarkable team. This partnership provides customers with industry expertise and experience along every step of the product lifecycle. We can’t wait to engage and serve more customers."

ABOUT GUINN PARTNERS

Guinn Partners serves discerning clients in the drones & mobility, enabling technology and outdoor sporting goods spaces with best-in-class marketing and product development.

ABOUT FORTRESS UAV

Fortress UAV is a subsidiary of Fortress Solutions and supports outsourced drone services for OEMs, enterprises & public safety agencies. Fortress UAV is the largest and most comprehensive partner for operational drone services in North America and supports logistics, tech-support and drone technology RMA services to over 65 countries worldwide.

