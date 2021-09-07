Genetic Testing Pioneer DnaNudge Signs Key Agreement With Spain’s Largest Clinical Group Quirónprevención

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consumer genetics testing and medical diagnostics pioneer DnaNudge today announces that it has signed a new major distributor agreement that will speed the commercial roll-out of its breakthrough rapid genetic testing solutions across Spain.

The new strategic partnership with Madrid-based Quirónprevención, grants the experienced distributor the exclusive rights to market and sell DnaNudge’s Nutrition Service, the upcoming DnaNudge Skincare service, and the first ever sample-to-result RT-PCR COVID-19 test (‘CovidNudge’). Quirónprevención is part of Quirónsalud – the leading hospital group in Spain and one of the world’s largest hospital groups. This new distributor signing is part of a significant ramp-up in the next phase of DnaNudge’s commercial growth, following its successful completion of a $60 million Series A investment round led by investment company Ventura Capital. DnaNudge’s first major fund-raising round also included participation from the world’s largest independent wealth manager Bank Julius Baer.

DnaNudge’s portable, clinical-grade point-of-care testing platform – which delivers accurate results in just over an hour, without the need for a laboratory or any manual sample pre-processing – is generating intense commercial interest from healthcare providers, private organisations and government bodies worldwide. DnaNudge has entered into a number of significant wholesale supply agreements, delivering its COVID-19 rapid, lab-free test at scale to major international healthcare companies.

Commenting on the new partnership, Regius (Royal) Professor Chris Toumazou FRS, FREng, FMedSci, CEO and co-founder of DnaNudge and founder of the Institute of Biomedical Engineering at Imperial College London said: “We are delighted to have signed this new strategic agreement with Quirón Prevención, S.L that will dramatically speed availability of our products for businesses and consumers across Spain. Our breakthrough rapid, lab-free COVID-19 test provides a highly accurate and easy-to-use solution that offers crucial reassurance and protection for people and businesses as key sectors of our societies and economies begin to build back. From public and private healthcare providers to corporate customers and the vital travel industry, the global market demand for our solutions is extremely high, and we look forward to announcing further partnerships in the very near future that will enable us to serve this interest worldwide.”

The CE-marked CovidNudge test was adapted in record time last Spring from DnaNudge’s on-the-spot consumer DNA testing service, available at its flagship store in London’s Covent Garden. DnaNudge offers the world’s first service to use consumers’ own DNA plus lifestyle factors to nudge people towards healthier and more personalised choices while shopping. The DnaNudge Nutrition service analyses and maps users’ genetic profiles to key nutrition-related health traits such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol, enabling customers to be guided by their DNA towards healthier eating. The company will shortly be extending its consumer genetics services into personalised skincare shopping. In July, DnaNudge was named the winner of the prestigious Royal Academy of Engineering’s MacRobert Award, the UK's longest-running national prize for engineering innovation.

Capable of a high level of multiplexing, with 72 different testing wells available on a single testing cartridge, the transformative DnaNudge testing platform offers the ability to test simultaneously for all known SARS-CoV-2 virus variants, FluA, FluB, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), plus markers indicating genetic risk for key health conditions – all on the same test cartridge, from sample direct to result.

About DnaNudge (http://www.dnanudge.com)

DnaNudge is the developer of the world’s first service to use consumers’ own DNA plus lifestyle factors to nudge people towards healthier choices while shopping. The DnaNudge Nutrition service analyses and maps users’ genetic profile to key nutrition-related health traits such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol, enabling customers to be guided by their DNA towards healthier eating. The service has been developed by world-renowned biomedical engineer Regius Professor Chris Toumazou FRS and published geneticist Dr Maria Karvela.

This ground-breaking DNA testing service created to address an epidemic – obesity and Type 2 diabetes – has been successfully adapted for the fight against a pandemic, with the development of the rapid, lab-free CovidNudge RT-PCR test. CovidNudge can accurately detect COVID-19 and other viruses in just over an hour, without the need for a laboratory, and is in use in hospitals around the world.

About Quirónprevención

Quirónprevención is the occupational health and safety consulting company part of the Fresenius Group. We take care of our customer's companies ensuring safety in their work centers and the health of the people who work in them. We are currently the leading company in our sector nationally as well internationally, with more than 5 thousand professionals taking care of 190 thousand companies and 4 million workers.

Due to this implantation, Quirónprevención is able to offer a global service, standardizing and adapting the policies of our customers in each of the countries where they operate. Innovation is another mainstay of our corporate identity and the way we work. We are aware that we live in a society that changes and updates at a dizzying speed, in which new generations and new professional profiles are being incorporated. Those we have to reach in order to continue doing our job. This requires a constant renewal and recycling, new format development and new innovative solutions that help us integrate health and safety culture at every level of the company, making attractive content.