Western Union Launches Digital Money Transfer Services with Cebuana Lhuillier in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, and Cebuana Lhuillier, the largest and long-tenured micro-financial service provider in the Philippines, today announced the launch of digital money transfers to enable customers to receive and send money transfers via the Cebuana Lhuillier Mobile App - eCebuana (or eCeb) with an embedded micro-savings account.

Receivers in the Philippines have the choice to direct a Western Union international money transfer directly into the eCebuana app (available for iOS and Android) 24/7, as an alternative to retail pick-up. The opportunity to send money locally or globally will roll out early next year. This service expansion follows the recent launch of Western Union services enabling customers to send and receive money at over 2,500 Cebuana Lhuillier locations in the Philippines.

“Facilitating convenient access for customers is of utmost importance for Western Union,” said Jeffrey Navarro, Head of Network, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei & Indochina, Western Union. “Through this partnership, we are bringing new and innovative ways to receive and send money across the Philippines. We are excited to expand our suite of services with Cebuana Lhuillier, offering exceptional coverage and proximity, serving both online and offline while giving customers peace of mind with reliable and regulated access to money transfer services.”

“Following the successful launch of Western Union services at our retail locations, we are now excited to roll out a digital solution for convenient money transfers in the Philippines,” said Jean Henri Lhuillier, President, and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier. “Our shared ambition is clear: to make it easier for customers to move money with reliability and ease, and for that we are continually innovating, increasing the ways customers can move funds for cross-border money transfers, and ensuring that we are one step ahead to meet their changing needs. This is still in line with our commitment of bringing financial inclusion and financial mobility to every Filipino.”

Customer Guidance

Recipients can now opt to receive their remittances through eCebuana app in just three easy steps: eCebuana users simply need to select receive money service; choose Western Union; and input the MTCN. After submitting the required information and successfully inputting the OTP provided through SMS, Western Union remittance will automatically be credited to their micro savings account.

With a Micro Savings account, customers can pay cashless using their 24K Debit card at any of the accredited retail stores or withdraw funds from 21,000 ATMs nationwide. They can also opt to use the funds for various in-app services, including bills payment, load purchases, and direct remittances to other Micro Savings accounts, to a Cebuana Lhuillier branch, or to any other bank account.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and more than 550,000 retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Cebuana Lhuillier

P.J. Lhuillier, Inc. (PJLI) is the proud parent company of Cebuana Lhuillier, the Philippines’ largest microfinancial services provider that offers pawning, remittance, micro insurance, bills payment, e-load, business-to-business solutions services, and micro savings and other banking services through their banking arm, the Cebuana Lhuillier Rural Bank. For more than 30 years, Cebuana Lhuillier continuously provides fast, easy, secure, and convenient microfinancial products and services to more than 30 million customers through over 2,500 branches nationwide. The company has also expanded its services into the digital space through the eCebuana App, a product of the Cebuana Lhuillier Rural Bank, and a host of other financial platforms such as Cebuana From Home, ProtectNow.com and the Cebuana Lhuillier Jewelry website.

Cebuana Lhuillier is committed to its purpose of bringing financial inclusion to the majority of Filipinos and has remained at the forefront of its industry through its many product innovations and leadership in customer service. Its commitment to excellence has given rise to many countless accolades and recognitions here and abroad.