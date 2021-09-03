PRSA-NY and BCW Announce the Creation of The Harold Burson Award

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY) and BCW, the global communications agency built to move people, today announced the creation of The Harold Burson Award. The first-ever winner will be awarded live during the 2021 Big Apple Awards Sept. 28.

The award will recognize a non-agency practitioner for outstanding communications achievement. The recipient will demonstrate a best-in-class approach to communicating with precision, conviction and transparency, values that BCW brings to every client partnership. The recipient will also have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and have an established track record of working to eliminate mis-, dis- and mal-information, important principles that BCW and PRSA-NY share.

A committee of established public relations practitioners from PRSA-NY will collaborate with BCW to select the recipient. The recognition is PRSA-NY’s first and only individual award dedicated to a non-agency practitioner for excellence in communications.

“PR teams don’t shine without the collaboration and support of the clients and colleagues who are in a position to turn our ideas into actions,” said Andrew Graham, president of PRSA-NY. “This recognition of a non-agency practitioner is important because the recipient will represent the ideal partner for our industry’s best and brightest professionals.”

COVID-19 Disclaimer

PRSA-NY will be following National, State, and Local guidelines with regards to COVID-19 safety measures for in-person events and proof of vaccination. More information regarding proof of vaccination will arrive closer to the event in accordance with these mandates.

ABOUT BCW

BCW is the global communications agency built to move people. BCW partners with clients in the B2B, consumer, corporate, crisis management, healthcare, public affairs, purpose and technology sectors to set strategic direction for all communications and create powerful and unexpected ideas that earn attention. Through an “earned-plus” offer – earned media plus paid media, creative technology, data, AI and an expanding suite of innovative capabilities – BCW moves people with power and precision to move its clients forward. BCW is a part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), a creative transformation company. For more information, visit www.bcw-global.com.

ABOUT PRSA-NY

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations Chapters in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent practitioners. For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events, mentorship program, jobs boards, volunteer opportunities, sponsorship opportunities, and for membership details, go to prsany.org.