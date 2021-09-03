MedMen To Announce Year Ended and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on September 23, 2021

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a premier cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, confirmed that it will release its financial results for the year ended and fourth quarter fiscal 2021 ended June 26, 2021, after market close on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Following the release of these financial results, at 5:00 PM Eastern that same day, MedMen will host a conference call and audio webcast with Chief Executive Officer, Tom Lynch, Chief Financial Officer, Reece Fulgham, and Chief Operating Officer, Tim Bossidy, to discuss the results in further detail.

Webcast Information:

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Events and Presentations section of MedMen’s website at: https://investors.medmen.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx and will be archived for replay.

Calling Information:

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (844) 559-7829

International Dial-In Number: (647) 689-5387

Conference ID: 2626798

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Nevada. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red and LuxLyte through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

Source: MedMen Enterprises