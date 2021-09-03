Southern Orthodontic Partners Expands to Dallas With Two New Partnerships

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Over the last two weeks, Southern Orthodontic Partners (SOP) has expanded to Dallas, TX with the closing of partnerships with Dr. Hilton Goldreich of Goldreich Orthodontics (Plano, TX) and Dr. Marlon Henderson of Henderson Orthodontics (Duncanville, TX). The addition of these partners enhances the platform’s geographic density in the state of Texas, with seven existing locations in the greater Houston area. SOP expects additional activity in Dallas, as well as expansion into other Texas population centers, including Austin later this year. The SOP geographic footprint now spans across Texas, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, totalling 24 practice locations and 24 doctors.

“We are delighted at SOP to enter a critical MSA with two great and complimentary practices – Goldreich Orthodontics and Henderson Orthodontics,” said John Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Southern Orthodontic Partners. “Hilton Goldreich has built a stellar reputation in both the DFW marketplace and throughout the orthodontic industry. Marlon Henderson is seeing remarkable growth. His practice has increased revenue by over 30% in one year, which is an amazing testament to his clinical quality and his expanding following in the community.”

"Partnering with SOP is clearly the right move for our practice of 26 years,” added Dr. Hilton Goldreich. “This partnership will enable us to have a larger marketing presence, provide excellent benefits to our team and support our strategic efforts to continue the success of the business while maintaining our core values and clinical autonomy.”

Over the past 26 years, Dr. Hilton Goldreich has developed a strong presence in Plano, Texas. He opened his single-location orthodontic practice in 1995 and it has flourished within its thriving community ever since. Dr. Goldreich is known for his exceptional commitment and dedication to those that he serves, and more than half his team has been with the practice for over 10 years.

Henderson Orthodontics has two locations surrounding the Dallas area, with practices in Duncanville & Grand Prairie, Texas. Dr. Marlon Henderson has built a highly efficient practice in the last 18 years, with significant growth in recent periods. The practice provides premier orthodontic care along with compassionate, friendly service.

Dr. Henderson shares, “SOP offers the ideal innovative environment to merge business acumen and clinical expertise. The partnership will enhance our ability to provide unwavering commitment to excellent personalized care and community engagement.”

Dr. Goldreich and Dr. Henderson are both highly decorated for their impact on patients and orthodontic research. Dr. Goldreich has consistently been awarded the accolade of Best Dentist by D Magazine and received Super Dentist recognition by Texas Monthly. Dr. Henderson has presented at the International Association of Dental Research and received awards from the National Institutes of Health and the National Institutes of Dental Research.

Nelson continues, "SOP remains committed to being very deliberate around market-entry and ensuring we have the right type of doctors and partners to build a great network at a local level. We are excited to grow in the DFW market."

About Southern Orthodontic Partners

Based in Nashville, TN, Southern Orthodontic Partners provides strategic, operational and administrative support to orthodontic professionals, enabling clinicians to focus on providing the highest quality of clinical care. Partner doctors maintain their brand and local autonomy while benefiting from investments in growth, technology infrastructure and human capital. SOP aims to be the premier orthodontic services provider in the South by partnering with doctors who are committed to providing the highest level of clinical care and a first-class customer experience. More information about Southern Orthodontic Partners can be found at www.southernop.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has $2 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.