Fantom Foundation Collaborates with Bware Labs to Grow Network Infrastructure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Using Bware services, developers on Fantom can easily create a blockchain API to connect their dApps to the Fantom network. The entire process takes less than one minute on Bware’s streamlined platform.

The Bware agreement coincides with extremely rapid growth across the Fantom platform. Developers have been eager to leverage Fantom’s high speed (1-second transaction finality) and near-zero gas fees to power their applications. Additionally, numerous projects like Atari Chain have taken advantage of Fantom’s EVM compatibility to port over their Ethereum solutions.

Fantom on-chain statistics reflect this rising activity: since the beginning of May, the number of unique wallet addresses has ballooned over 5700% to reach 446,700 (as of Aug 1), and the platform now processes between 300k-1M daily transactions.

In the context of such unprecedented expansion, Bware offers builders a needed, efficient way to connect to the Fantom blockchain without investing the time and money required to engineer and maintain a node.

Bware Labs has similarly enjoyed success this year, and the Fantom Foundation has awarded the endpoint provider a grant to assist with the ongoing buildout of their API infrastructure.

The Bware announcement caps a remarkable summer for Fantom, during which the company unveiled numerous new partnerships, a $350M DeFi-focused incentive program, integration on the Coinbase Mobile wallet, and more. As the Fantom platform continues to scale, Bware labs will surely play a crucial role in onboarding projects and developers.

About Fantom

Fantom is a fast, scalable, and secure layer-1 EVM-compatible platform built on a permissionless aBFT consensus protocol. On Fantom, transactions are confirmed in around a 1 second and cost on average one cent. Speed, low transaction costs, and high throughput make Fantom ideal for DeFi applications and real-world use-cases.

