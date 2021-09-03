Belcorp digitally transforms their consumer shopping experience with Perfect Corp.’s AI & AR-powered virtual try-on technology

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The pandemic has transformed and digitized the cosmetics industry. It has also accelerated the beauty industry’s adoption of new technologies that enhance personalization and consumer engagement.

Transforming the Online Shopping Experience with AI & AR-powered Beauty Tech

Belcorp, a leading beauty company and home to the ésika, L’Bel and Cyzone brands, has strengthened its expansion in the Latin American market in recent years through beauty technological development. Its strategy includes digital solutions that help transform consumer experience and provide personalized experiences across all channels.

Virtual Try-on Delivers Ultra-personalized Shopping Experiences

Belcorp recently integrated Perfect Corp.’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) powered virtual try-on technology to provide a personalized online shopping experience to every customer. The experience allows customers to select from the thousands of products available through the ésika, L’Bel and Cyzone brands, virtually try on products and find their perfect shade. Belcorp plans to integrate this technology across Latin America, and has already launched virtual try-on technology in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, and Panama.

“Beauty and technology are like a marriage made in heaven. Beauty consumers have adopted new technologies such as AI & AR beauty tech much faster than other verticals. The needs of our consumers change constantly and it’s more important than ever to provide them with personalized experiences across all touchpoints. Technology plays a very important role by providing the best experience to tomorrow’s beauty consumers.” - Venkat Gopalan, Chief Technology, Data and Digital Officer of Belcorp.

"We are thrilled to partner with Belcorp to integrate Perfect Corp.’s AI & AR-Powered virtual try-on technology," said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. "It's a pleasure to partner with such a forward-thinking and innovative company like Belcorp and help guide beauty consumers on their shopping journey with beauty tech." With the adoption of Perfect Corp.’s virtual try-on technology, Belcorp is reinforcing its brand vision to bring millions of consumers personal fulfillment through beauty in a highly digitized world.

About Belcorp

Belcorp is a company with over 50 years of experience in the world of beauty, guided by the purpose of promoting beauty for personal fulfillment. It includes brands ésika, L´BEL and Cyzone, that reach millions of consumers with makeup products, fragrances, facial treatments, body treatments, personal care products, fashion and accessories. In recent years, the multinational has been developing digital solutions to transform direct sales and provide personalized experiences across all of its channels. To learn more about Belcorp visit http://www.belcorp.biz/

ésika: https://esika.tiendabelcorp.com

L’bel: https://lbel.tiendabelcorp.com

Cyzone: https://cyzone.tiendabelcorp.com

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands.

