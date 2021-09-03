U.S. Army Awards Cubic STE LTS Award

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation today announced that its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division was awarded a U.S. Army Synthetic Training Environment (STE) Live Training System (LTS) prototype development contract.

Cubic will execute this contract with its live training system partner, General Dynamics Mission Systems. The award is for the Army’s modernization of its Soldier, direct fire, and vehicle systems. It will also be used for the introduction of counter defilade and indirect fire systems into the live training environment at Combat Training Centers and Army home stations around the globe.

“This award supports our continued innovation of ground training solutions for our nation’s armed services,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “It will directly improve the Army’s realism of live force-on-force training while increasing soldier and formation readiness.”

The contract provides for a one-year milestone-based prototype development effort with the intent of fielding the systems by early 2023 as the current systems begin to reach their end of useful life.

The STE LTS prototype development effort will establish the roadmap for advancing live training capabilities that are compatible with currently fielded systems and can integrate with both the current live training infrastructure and the Synthetic Training Environment (STE).

STE LTS offers more capability than the existing Instrumentable-Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (I-MILES), and provides enhanced realism, a less obtrusive form factor and delivers reliable performance through a high Technology Readiness Level, field-ready solution. STE LTS incorporates a modular approach in both software and hardware, offering superior maintainability, ease of use, and ease of integration, which collectively support rapid technology insertion and foster the incremental evolution of the ground training solution portfolio.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

About General Dynamics Mission Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), provides mission-critical solutions to defense, intelligence, and cyber-security customers across all domains. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, General Dynamics Mission Systems employs more than 12,000 people worldwide. For more information about General Dynamics Mission Systems’ broad portfolio of capabilities, visit gdmissionsystems.com or follow @GDMS on Twitter.