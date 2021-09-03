The Major Arena Soccer League Announces New Sponsorship With AccuWeather For Weather Forecasts to Assist in MASL Event Planning

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has announced its new sponsorship with AccuWeather, the world’s most accurate weather source. AccuWeather will provide weather forecasts to assist in event MASL planning, as it has for other major sports leagues and organizations around the world.

The AccuWeather MASL Game-Day Forecast will provide fans with weather forecasts for their home team’s arena location, ensuring that players, officials and fans are prepared for traffic delays and other weather-related contingencies.

To access team forecasts, MASL fans will simply go to their home team’s website and click the AccuWeather MASL Game-Day Forecast banner on the home page. The banner will link fans directly to their arena location forecast, which will feature live updates, weather predictions, and additional features such as predicted air quality and interactive world-class weather maps.

MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer said, “We’re proud to partner with AccuWeather and excited to offer our fans a more predictable and safer game-day experience. With the MASL regular season running through some of the toughest months in terms of weather, it’s essential that we help our teams and fans prepare to the greatest degree possible. Our partnership with such a trusted, relied upon weather source, such as AccuWeather, is just one step we plan on taking to improve our loyal fan’s MASL experience.”

“Our partnership with MASL brings their loyal fanbase the most accurate weather information to prepare for the elements before, during and after games,” said AccuWeather Senior Vice President of Business Development, Paul Lentz. “There is a clear connection between weather and sporting events, and we look forward to minimizing risk and inconvenience, while maximizing comfort and safety for MASL, as well as for their players, officials, fans and families.”

Teams are set to begin play for the 2021/22 MASL regular season November 26th. MASL followers should check Game-Day Forecasts prior to their team’s season opener.

