University of Manitoba Delivers on Accessibility Promise Through Licensing of YuJa Video Platform and Panorama

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Manitoba (UM) is delivering on its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility through the licensing and subsequent deployment of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Panorama for Digital Accessibility.

The Video Platform, which launches this week, will increase accessibility with high-quality, AI-based automated speech recognition (ASR) and auto-captioning and transcription services for both live events and recorded content. It also will provide administrators and instructors with workflows that support screen readers and audio description, as well as comprehensive video recording, capture and storage capabilities.

The university also will deploy YuJa Panorama, an innovative tool to help make learning more inclusive for all students by driving inclusivity. Among its features are a Visual Gauge for a quick check of each document’s accessibility; auto-generation of a number of Accessible Alternatives of course material, such as HTML, electronic Braille, EPUB, audio (speech-to-text), high contrast, tagged PDF files and more. Panorama will integrate the university’s Learning Management System, Brightspace by D2L, and provide detailed reports to help measure and track accessibility.

In its strategic plan, UM outlines its plans to increase diversity among students, staff and leadership, especially with respect to the inclusion of women, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, gender and sexual minorities and racialized minorities. An Accessibility Steering Committee ensures the university meets the requirements of the Accessibility for Manitobans Act, which aims to prevent and remove barriers that affect persons with disabilities.

“The University of Manitoba was seeking an accessibility solution that could not only meet recording needs, but could actually drive inclusivity and accessibility,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “The Video Platform and Panorama provide a powerful suite of tools to do just that, allowing the University of Manitoba to continue improving the educational experience for all.”

The University of Manitoba joins the growing list of Canadian colleges and universities choosing to deploy comprehensive accessibility and video solutions, including the University of Calgary. Lethbridge University, Trent University, the University of Windsor, Concordia University and others.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA

The University of Manitoba is western Canada’s first university. Established in 1877, UM is located on original lands of Anishinaabeg, Cree, Oji-Cree, Dakota, and Dene peoples, and on the homeland of the Métis Nation. UM is Manitoba's only research-intensive university, and one of the country’s top research institutions. In all, it has more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students, and more than 148,000 alumni living in 140 countries.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.