The Pandemic Has Created a Rise in Alcohol Addiction and Relapse, but Soberlink’s Revolutionary Product Is Helping People Get and Stay Sober

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soberlink, the makers of a discreet alcohol monitoring device that documents sobriety with the highest level of reliability and accuracy, is celebrating ten years of innovation. Since 2011, Soberlink has helped over 200,000 people in recovery to rebuild trust with loved ones and get their lives back on track.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent socially distanced world, alcohol use has increased drastically. Soberlink understands that isolation, stress, and anxiety, along with the stigma surrounding the disease of alcoholism, can all lead to excess drinking. The company is dedicated to helping those who need accountability during the pandemic find sobriety in a safe, comfortable, and reliable way.

Soberlink’s primary mission is to erase the stigma of alcohol monitoring by designing and developing the very best technology for a modern, discreet user experience. For ten years, Soberlink has remained the gold standard for remote alcohol monitoring in Addiction Recovery, Workplace Compliance, and Family Law, partnering with 500+ treatment facilities and thousands of Family Law professionals.

“If you or someone you love has struggled with addiction, you know that the stigma around the disease can make recovery all the more daunting,” said Brad Keays, CEO of Soberlink. “The Soberlink team works diligently every day to build products that provide people and their families with cutting-edge technology that aids in their recovery.”

Soberlink offers innovative features to deliver the best user experience, including:

Real-Time Facial Recognition and Tamper Detection to help rebuild trust and provide peace of mind

Advanced Reporting and Confirmation Tests to reduce any confusion with validated and clear results

Engineered and Manufactured in the US with reputable technology partners to ensure the highest quality

Carefully crafted contracts and scheduled testing to help alleviate stress during an already stressful time

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, only 7% of people with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) seek the treatment they need. To break the stigma of alcohol addiction recovery and encourage others to seek the help they need, Soberlink shares inspiring stories written by their customers. You can see some of the heartwarming personal tales here: https://www.soberlink.com/testimonials.