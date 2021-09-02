Banks Award $71K to Four Texas Nonprofits

Anita C. Roberts, president of Made Media Group of Austin, Texas, poses with a ceremonial $17,000 check celebrating the organization’s Partnership Grant Program funding from Comerica Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Anita C. Roberts, president of Made Media Group of Austin, Texas, poses with a ceremonial $17,000 check celebrating the organization’s Partnership Grant Program funding from Comerica Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comerica Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) partnered to award a combined $71,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to four Texas nonprofits.

The two banks celebrated the funding awards with the four organizations during a September 2 virtual check presentation.

The following organizations received funding:

Kym's Kids, Dallas, Texas, $22,000. Kym’s Kids helps abused, neglected and low- to moderate-income children and families with year-round mentoring, tutoring, low-income housing, field trips to cultural events, school supplies and household goods. The organization will use the funds for operational expenses.

Made Media Group, Austin, Texas, $17,000. Made Media Group promotes Black businesses and celebrates African American achievements and encourages African American youth to pursue careers in media and technology. The organization will use the funds for administrative and operational expenses.

MEED Center, Dallas, Texas, $17,000. MEED Center provides low- to moderate-income individuals with entrepreneurial support, business development, education, job training and community events, including outreach into refugee communities and a global youth and women’s leadership program. The organization will use the funds for administrative and operational expenses.

PowHer Play, Pearland, Texas, $15,000. PowHer Play, doing business as The Chatman Women’s Foundation, is a nonprofit organization that empowers women by supporting women-owned businesses and providing scholarships and grants to those in need. It plans to use the funds for educational scholarships for women going back to school or those completing their education, women wishing to obtain new job skills or those overcoming hardships.

“We are grateful for strategic partnerships like FHLB Dallas’ PGP, which allows our bank to be intentional in the way we deploy resources, ensuring we reach and make an immediate impact on the communities that need it the most,” said Vanessa T. Reed, Comerica Bank’s national external affairs manager. “FHLB Dallas’ matching grant structure also helps us deliver on the Comerica Promise of raising expectations in the communities we serve through inclusive and innovative investments in four very-deserving nonprofit organizations.”

For 2021, FHLB Dallas awarded $400,000 in PGP grants, and its members provided an additional $200,250 for an impact of more than $600,000 in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

“The PGP exemplifies the strong bond between FHLB Dallas and our members,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “Comerica’s support of community organizations with PGP funds spans more than a decade, a tribute to its commitment to many worthwhile organizations over the years.”

See the complete list of the 2021 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2021 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

