Publix Named to America’s Best Customer Service List by Newsweek

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publix has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Best Customer Service list, ranking No. 1 in the supermarket category for the second year in a row.

“We pride ourselves on providing premier customer service,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “Treating our customers like royalty is one of Publix’s founding principles. It’s an honor to be recognized on this list, and a testament to our associates’ dedication to serving our customers.”

More than 25,000 U.S. customers who have purchased, used or researched a product or service in the past three years were surveyed. The final assessment and rankings were based on how likely they would be to recommend the companies to friends and family, and their evaluation of the companies in the areas of quality of communications, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility.

To read more about the company’s ranking and see Newsweek’s America’s Best Customer Service list, including Publix’s ranking in the supermarket category, visit newsweek.com/Americas-best-customer-service-2022.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,281 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.