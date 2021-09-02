Romain Afflelou, globally renowned techpreneur, partners with Gawah Holdings Inc to develop European Middle East innovation & capital bridge

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Romain Afflelou, a serial investor, a tech enthusiast and entrepreneur has today announced his alliance with Gawah Holdings, Inc., to develop and support a bridge of cross collaboration for investment and innovation between the Middle East and Europe.

Afflelou is renowned globally for his numerous successful businesses focused in the tech space, spanning from his own idea generation, or investing into promising entrepreneurs and leading them to commercialization and monetization. He started his career spearheading the digital strategy at Alain Afflelou group of companies, and proceeded to manage his family’s wealth and has invested in more than fifty start-ups. Cosmo Connected, Afflelou’s most recent tech company, focused in the space of safety and security in the mobility and micro-mobility (www.cosmoconnected.com).

“The UAE’s forward-thinking local start-up landscape, with its transparent and supportive environment for entrepreneurs and innovators, makes it the natural starting point in entering the region. I believe that the unique ecosystem of partnerships between state-owned enterprises, private sector industry players, investors and transparent regulatory environment will fuel companies like Cosmo Connected for a regional inclusivity and presence, as part of the company’s global ambition,” commented Afflelou.

Gawah is a multi-industry focused investment holding company with interests across the globe, with its primary focus on the MENA region. Its portfolio includes operating companies, equity investments, joint-ventures, investment funds and strategic alliances across multiple industries.

Suhail Al Ansari, Co-Founder and Deputy Vice Chairman at Gawah, added, “We are honoured and excited to partner with Romain and his team, and share the same value and vision in harnessing the power of innovation to bring ground-breaking global technology companies to the region. ”

