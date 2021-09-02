DISYS Announces its Consultant Listing on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global technology services firm, announces the launch of DISYS Salesforce Enablement: Assessment, Design, Implementation, and Operations on Salesforce AppExchange. This new consultant listing includes a comprehensive portfolio of services to help organizations achieve the measurable economic benefits that come from successful cloud implementations and support. Harnessing the dynamism of the Salesforce platform and led by experts from D2M, an independent division of DISYS, this new offering can make cloud migrations easy and efficient. Backed by an experienced talent pool of over 400 employees and 3,500 consultants with background in multiple IT systems and technologies, DISYS’ offering supports organizations seeking to optimize their Salesforce environments as well as those who are looking for expertise to set up and manage a new Salesforce system, to take business’ digital transformation to the next level.

DISYS Salesforce Enablement: Assessment, Design, Implementation, & Operations is currently available through Consultants on AppExchange—a destination within AppExchange tailored for customers looking for deep Salesforce knowledge and specific industry expertise. With the new Consultant Finder, customers can identify the right experts to solve individual business challenges from more than 1,000 consulting partner firms. Customers can choose experts based on expertise, location, company size and customer reviews—insights all powered by thousands of customer projects performed by over 65,000 accredited consultants.

You can find DISYS Salesforce Enablement: Assessment, Design, Implementation, & Operations on AppExchange: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxConsultingListingDetail?listingId=a0N3000000B3M0MEAV&preview=%222021-06-17T17%3A46%3A52.000Z%22.

Remote work remains prevalent in the COVID-19 pandemic era and beyond. This new offering is another way that D2M is meeting rising demand for support in migrating legacy systems to cloud environments to respond to changing workplace dynamics. DISYS consultants have expertise across the Salesforce customer 360 Platform to keep clients ahead of the technology curve. Using the power of DISYS’ agile implementation methodology, organizations are able to enjoy the measurable economic and growth benefits that come from efficient implementations and support. DISYS’ solution brings a dedicated Circle of Excellence (CoE) with a single point of contact to deliver customized solutions, reduced delivery times, and a flexible model to fit business’ specific needs.

This marks a significant departure from the typical approach organizations use involving multiple vendors that can create headaches, additional costs, and longer processing times.

Key benefits include:

Lower costs and guaranteed quality , for efficient data flow across all apps;

, for efficient data flow across all apps; Improved sales and support processes to maximize efficiency and outcomes;

to maximize efficiency and outcomes; Future-proof scalability for long-term value;

for long-term value; End-to-end service and support across the full cloud journey, from assessment and architecture development to proof of concept, migration, and operations and optimization;

from assessment and architecture development to proof of concept, migration, and operations and optimization; Guaranteed ROI and business continuity.

Comments on the News

“This most recent offering addresses key pain points we are hearing from organizations worldwide,” Rajiv Tandon, Vice President- Head of Business, D2M said. “This offering builds on our outcome-driven approach to deliver maximum value and utility while keeping organizations ahead of the curve technologically. Our team brings the proven expertise in efficiently setting up and managing these systems, and in combination with Salesforce’s tools, we are taking our service approach and the value our clients receive from their technology investments to the next level.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About DISYS

DISYS, founded in 1994 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a global managed services and staffing firm with 33 offices and 4 delivery centers worldwide. As a leading global enterprise, DISYS’ experts are thought leaders in the industry, who bring best-in-class expertise to more than 250 Fortune 500 companies. Recognized as a Top 20 Staffing Provider and one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., as well as a leading Diversity Staffing Firm by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), DISYS is also a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Top Supplier to 7 of 10 leading global MSPs. With the support of almost 5,000 internal and external (consultant) employees, DISYS specializes in Global Staffing, Application Development Services, Business Intelligence Services, Cloud Enablement Services, Infrastructure Support Services, Enterprise Apps as-a-Service, Automated Testing, and Process Automation. For more information on the company, please visit www.disys.com.