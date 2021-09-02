Former Popeyes Executives Sign Agreement to Acquire Seven Existing Bojangles Restaurants and Develop Additional 11 in Western Georgia.

Bojangles announced today the signing of a franchisee agreement with newly formed franchise group Cedartown Chicken, LLC (“Cedartown”), led by restaurant development industry veteran Greg Vojnovic and a team of former Popeye’s executives to acquire seven restaurants in the Western Georgia market and build 11 new restaurants in the same area. (Photo: Bojangles)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bojangles, one of the nation’s leading restaurant franchises famous for its chicken and biscuits, announced today the signing of a franchisee agreement with newly formed franchise group Cedartown Chicken, LLC (“Cedartown”), led by restaurant development industry veteran Greg Vojnovic and a team of former Popeye’s executives. Under the agreement, Cedartown has acquired seven existing Bojangles locations in western Georgia from Robinson Holdings, a former franchisee. In addition to the acquisition of the restaurants, Cedartown has signed an agreement with Bojangles to develop 11 new restaurants in the same area.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cedartown to the Bojangles family,” said Jose Costa, chief growth officer for Bojangles. “This group knows the QSR business, knows chicken and knows development. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with them across Georgia and portions of Alabama, as well as many additional markets.”

The Cedartown team is excited by the opportunity to re-enter the rapidly growing quick-service chicken market, with Vojnovic having previously served as chief development officer at Popeye’s, Arby’s and Inspire Brands. His expertise in the industry speaks to the growth potential in Bojangles, driven by both the quality of its food and the strength of the team behind the iconic brand.

“I’m thrilled to finally say, it’s Bo Time for Cedartown,” said Vojnovic, CEO of the newly formed company. “Chicken has become the country’s fastest-growing protein and our team is excited to leverage this trend to grow the Bojangles brand. We are so impressed with Bojangles’ concept and strategic growth plans. Bojangles is loved by its fans throughout the Southeast, and we’re excited to grow its footprint in Georgia and other markets.”

Vojnovic and his team have already begun reviewing potential development sites in western Georgia and eastern Alabama, and intend to break ground on the first store by the summer of 2022.

With nearly 38 percent of its sales coming in the morning and before many competitors have opened their doors, Bojangles is uniquely positioned in the fast-growing chicken QSR industry. In 2021 alone, the brand has signed franchisee agreements to open more than 100 stores in target markets. Signed deals this year include an expansion agreement with longtime franchisee Jeff Rigsby to open 45 new stores, including 15 in the new market of Columbus, Ohio, a deal with Chaac Foods Restaurants to open 40 new stores, with 15 in Orlando, Florida, and an agreement with two new franchisees in Dallas and Houston.

Franchise opportunities with Bojangles remain in regions across the U.S., including the Southwest, Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and parts of the Southeast. Candidates should have restaurant and business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $1.0M and liquid capital of $500,000. Operators that meet preliminary qualifications can expect an investment ranging from $1,913,600 - $2,828,500. Bojangles boasts an industry-leading AUV of $1.9M and unique footprint options for traditional and non-traditional restaurants.

For more information about development opportunities, contact Chief Growth Officer Jose Costa, at jcosta@bojangles.com or (704) 940-8752, or visit bojangles.com/franchising.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixins (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. Currently, Bojangles has approximately 750 system-wide restaurants in 14 states. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Cedartown Chicken, LLC

Cedartown Chicken, LLC is an operating subsidiary of Cedartown Foods, LLC, a privately held company dedicated to the acquisition and development of franchised restaurants. Cedartown Foods seeks to partner with growing, high-quality restaurant brands that offer significant opportunities for new unit development. Cedartown Foods has obtained an equity investment from affiliates of Acta Capital, LLC.