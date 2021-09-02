ExaGrid and TIM AG Announce Strategic Partnership

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, that is has begun a new strategic partnership with TIM AG, a value-added distributor in the DACH region. TIM AG provides system vendors in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland with many levels of support. In addition to tapping into new markets and technologies, TIM AG helps to build solid strategic alliances and sustainable business plans.

“With ExaGrid, we extend our portfolio in the DACH region with an innovative tiered backup solution for midrange and enterprise storage segments. In addition, ExaGrid offers our retail partners a solution to recover from a ransomware primary data encryption event,” said Jörg Eilenstein, who sits on the Board of Directors at TIM AG.

“We are looking forward to work with TIM AG, one of the leading value-added distributors in the DACH region. As a channel development partner and service provider, TIM offers a long-time experience in data center solutions and partner enablement. We create additional value and flexibility with our unique Tiered Backup Storage solution to support partners in projects and expanding their further data center business,” said Werner Van Unen, ExaGrid’s Area Vice President of Sales in EMEA.

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage – Built for Backup

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone, the Performance Tier, which writes data directly to disk for the fastest backups, and restores directly from disk for the fastest restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is tiered to a deduplicated data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and restore performance with lowest cost storage efficiency.

In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system, which eliminates product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.

About TIM AG

Since 1985, TIM AG has been supporting as a channel development partner to help select and realize data center solutions. The broad range of products and services encompasses innovative technologies from leading IT manufacturers. TIM AG provides services and powerful resources from various manufacturers in the DACH region, which are used throughout the entire project cycle, thereby ensuring decisive competitive benefits for its partners. TIM also helps to develop new markets and technologies, to force strong, strategic alliances, and to sustainably expand the business. The company has experienced continuous growth for many years in the DACH region and is regularly awarded for its achievements by system house partners and manufacturers.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.