ARC, Inc. Embarks on Data Fusion Project for the U.S. Army Under AI-Based Weapon Sensing for JADC2 Contract

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last month, Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC) announced a new 5-year, $60-million Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase III contract, awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and General Services Administration (GSA) as part of the military’s ‘Joint All-Domain Command and Control’ (JADC2) project portfolio. Today, ARC announced Task Orders 1 and 3, the first projects to be delivered under the ‘Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity’ (IDIQ) contract. These projects will focus on fusing data from its miniaturized AI-enabled edge computing sensors with other battlefield data sources to transmit decision-quality information to tactical forces through mobile and mixed reality platforms.

The projects will leverage machine learning to create richer data insights and optimize information sharing among soldiers. Frontier technology emerging from priority programs, including Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW), and Nett Warrior, will be integrated into core soldier equipment for a seamless user experience. Ultimately, the development effort aspires to ensure the right information is transmitted to the right warfighter at the right time and is visualized through the right medium for more effective response to ground threats.

“The most exciting and rewarding aspect of this project is its origin,” says Michael Canty, ARC’s Chief Executive Officer. “This project began with soldier-centric design: Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and conventional force end users collaborating with us to create features that would solve their pain points. Fortunately, Army program offices found value in that approach.”

ARC technical solutions and case studies are available for individual demonstration. Interested parties are invited to visit armaments.us and contact info@armaments.us for more information.

About Armaments Research Company, Inc.: Founded in 2016, ARC is a privately-owned, top-secret-cleared, Washington D.C.-based technology firm, led in tandem by pioneering technology experts and combat-tested military veterans. ARC's original solutions were developed under DARPA and National Science Foundation sponsorship, leveraging state-of-the-art internet-of-things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) technologies to transform weapons into information nodes or ‘sensors’ and arm Commanders with advanced, real-time decision support.