JCRI Discovers the Mechanism using Canady Helios™ Cold Plasma to Induce Cell Death in Breast Cancer

The Jerome Canady Research Institute for Advanced Biological and Technological Sciences (JCRI-ABTS), in collaboration with US Medical Innovations, LLC (USMI), announced today that they have discovered the mechanism using Canady Helios™ Cold Plasma (CHCP) to induce cell death in breast cancer.

Recently accepted for publication in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, the article “Canady Helios Cold Plasma Induces Breast Cancer Cell Death by Oxidation of Histone mRNA” described how research scientists at JCRI/ABTS treated four (4) breast cancer cell lines with Canady Helios Cold Plasma (CHCP) at different dosages and monitored the progress of apoptosis (cell death).

Jerome Canady, MD (CEO of USMI), stated “As we have proven, CHCP is a very promising adjuvant therapy to selectively combat many cancers, but our focus in this report is our work on breast cancer which affects over 3.5 million women in the US alone. Inhibition of cell proliferation, induction of apoptosis, and disruption of cell cycle were all observed during the early S-phase of the cell cycle. This news is auspicious because it shows CHCP treatment can be personalized for specific breast cancer types.”

Canady Helios™ Cold Plasma or CHCP is a highly selective, non-thermal process developed by USMI for treating solid cancerous tumors during the surgical procedure. CHCP triggers both chemical and molecular changes in the cancer cells that cause significant stress and drastically decreases the cancer cell’s viability, leading to apoptosis. CHCP is proven to be safe and causes no thermal injury to normal tissue.

JCRI-ABTS and USMI have recently completed the first FDA-approved Phase I Clinical Trial to evaluate Cold Atmospheric Plasma for the treatment of cancer (IDE #190165). The clinical sites were Rush University Medical Center (Chicago, IL) and Sheba Medical Center (Ramat Gan, Israel)).

More information will be shared when Dr Canady presents at the annual Baird Global Healthcare Conference on September 14th at 10:15 AM ET.

About JCRI-ABTS

JCRI-ABTS is a state-of-the-art BSL 2 translational molecular research laboratory focusing on Plasma Oncotherapeutics (a new cancer treatment modality) using Canady Helios™ Cold Plasma to investigate the potential of Cold Atmospheric Plasma to selectively treat cancer.

About US Medical Innovations

US Medical Innovations, LLC (USMI) is a private U.S. biomedical device company and wholly owned subsidiary of US Patent Innovations, LLC. USMI’s focus is developing advanced innovative affordable plasma and robotic electrosurgical devices and striving to develop innovative devices in the field of plasma technology for the eradication of cancer.