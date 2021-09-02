Scarlet™, a New Bank Account and Debit Mastercard®, Launches Exclusively at Walgreens, Promotes a Path to Financial Health, Earns Rewards on Purchases at Walgreens and Beyond

DEERFIELD, Ill. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens and InComm Payments™, a leading global payments technology company, today announced the launch of Scarlet1, a bank account and debit card powered by Mastercard and issued by MetaBank®, available exclusively at Walgreens. Scarlet helps make the path to financial wellness simpler than ever with Walgreens Cash rewards, as well as personal finance planning tools and payment solutions. Scarlet will be available at more than 9,000 Walgreens stores nationwide, online and via the Walgreens mobile app.

“With a focus on our customers’ health and wellbeing, Walgreens is pleased to expand our financial services offerings with Scarlet, and further expand the broad spectrum of financial solutions that are accessible to the customers, patients and communities we serve,” said Maria Smith, vice president of payments & financial services at Walgreens. “Scarlet is just the latest expansion in the Walgreens financial services portfolio, which also includes the Walgreens mobile wallet, remittance services, ATM, third party banking services and the recently launched myWalgreens Credit Card. We look forward to deepening engagement with our customers, as we continue to support their personal and financial wellbeing.”

“We are proud to bring Scarlet exclusively to Walgreens,” said Stefan Happ, President of InComm Payments. “With Scarlet, we are excited to provide Walgreens’ customers with banking and financial management solutions through Scarlet to help make financial wellness habits more convenient and accessible than ever before.”

“The launch of Scarlet speaks to a continued desire and demand from consumers for seamless and accessible financial experiences,” said Kush Saxena, executive vice president, U.S. Merchants and Acceptance at Mastercard. “We are pleased to deliver our technology and healthcare expertise to deepen Walgreens’ commitment to providing more relevant and personalized solutions for cardholders at Walgreens and beyond.”

A Path to Financial Health:

Scarlet provides tools to help accountholders build healthy financial habits, earn rewards, and save on future purchases. Scarlet accountholders will enjoy:

Valuable Walgreens Cash rewards on Purchases:

3% Walgreens Cash rewards on eligible purchases at more than 9,000 Walgreens locations, Walgreens.com, Duane Reade stores and via the Walgreens mobile app2

1% Walgreens Cash rewards on eligible purchases wherever Mastercard is accepted2

Features to Promote Financial Wellness:

$10 statement credit for first $10 spent, available until September 30, 20213

Free 2-day early direct deposit4

Free to add cash at Walgreens and Duane Reade locations with Barcode Reload5

Free withdrawals at more than 55,000 ATMs nationwide6

Goal setting to help forecast and manage personal spending

Convenience Solutions Making Banking Accessible anywhere:

Pay bills anytime, anywhere with online or mobile bill pay

Mobile wallet compatibility

Mobile check capture by Ingo® Money7

Cash back at the register

24/7 customer service

Send money for free to other Scarlet Accountholders

FDIC insured8

For more information and to open an account, visit getScarlet.com.

