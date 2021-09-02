Tacoma Power Goes Live with the PCI Enterprise ETRM Platform for its Power Scheduling, Electronic Tagging, and Trading Operations

NORMAN, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI, the leading provider of secure and reliable enterprise software for energy companies, announced today that Tacoma Power (a division of Tacoma Public Utilities) is now live on its energy trading and risk management (ETRM) platform for power scheduling and trading operations.

Tacoma Power selected PCI to deploy multiple enterprise cloud solutions as part of its organizational roadmap to join the Western Energy Imbalance Market (WEIM) operated by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO).

During a multi-phase project, PCI implemented its integrated platform to replace Tacoma Power’s legacy ETRM solution that presented scalability and integration challenges. PCI’s solution seamlessly communicates across various business functions and departments providing a holistic view of all energy trading activities. Comprehensive functionality for the front, middle, and back-office, along with the state-of-the-art e-Tagging capabilities were significant project success factors.

The PCI Platform is utilized to support:

Trade capture automation

Pre-schedule workflow support

e-Tagging automation

Consolidated position management

Counterparty credit management

Invoicing and Financial reporting

“This go-live represents a major milestone for Tacoma Power on its path to joining the CAISO WEIM next year,” said Shailesh Mishra, PCI Vice President. “Close collaboration between our teams resulted in an on-time and on-budget delivery.”

The PCI ETRM Platform is an integrated solution set that provides benefits to various types of energy entities. Its flexible architecture offers feature-rich reporting, data extraction, system integration, and business process automation, while its cloud-native e-Tagging solution provides customers with an innovative user experience and enhanced productivity in full compliance with NERC requirements for today’s real-time trading operations.

About Tacoma Power

Tacoma Power provides electric service to the city of Tacoma, Fircrest, University Place, Fife, parts of Steilacoom, Lakewood, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and unincorporated Pierce County as far south as Roy. That’s nearly 179,000 customers. View a more detailed map of our service territory and others who serve around us. We have been publicly owned since 1893, are a division of Tacoma Public Utilities and are governed by a five-member Public Utility Board. For more information, visit https://www.mytpu.org/.

About PCI

PCI is the global provider of energy trading software, superior customer support, and value-added services for energy companies. Founded in 1992, PCI continues to refine and develop new solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients, including investor-owned, municipal, and cooperative utilities, renewable energy companies, energy marketers and traders, and independent power producers. PCI optimizes more than half the power generated in North America, and more than 70% of Fortune 500 Utilities in the U.S. are PCI customers. The firm is privately held and based in Norman (OK), with regional offices in Houston (TX), Raleigh (NC), and Mexico City (Mexico), and Sydney (Australia). To learn more, please visit http://www.powercosts.com/.