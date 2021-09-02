Nintendo Download: Dr. Eggman’s Hatching Something Wild

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Sonic Colors: Ultimate – The evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park bursting with incredible rides and colorful attractions – but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colorful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay – it’s the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience. Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps. But with their help, and yours, it’s a test he’ll pass with flying colors. Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime! Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be available on Sept. 7. Pokémon TV – Pokémon TV is a fun way to watch all sorts of great Pokémon programming in one convenient place. Enjoy the adventures of Ash, Pikachu and their friends – along with animated specials. Browse through hundreds of episodes of Pokémon the Series (including full seasons), thrilling Pokémon Trading Card Game and video game competitions, and the newly added Junior section that features Pokémon Kids TV videos. Content changes periodically, so be sure to check back for hours upon hours of Pokémon fun!



Activities:

It’s Huntin’ Time – Calling all hunters! My Nintendo is giving away an epic MONSTER HUNTER prize pack to 10 lucky winners. The My Nintendo Ultimate MONSTER HUNTER amiibo Sweepstakes #2 ends on Sept. 7, so be sure to enter today!* For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/393dc6976eb1d01a.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States, District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 13 years old or older. Sweepstakes begins 10:00 AM PT on 8/9/2021 and ends at 11:59 PM PT on 9/7/2021. To enter, you must (1) have a Nintendo Account; (2) visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward-categories/sweepstake; (3) sign in to your Nintendo Account, and (4) redeem 10 Platinum Points per entry at the My Nintendo™ Ultimate MONSTER HUNTER amiibo™ Sweepstakes #2 page as stated in Official Rules. There will be ten (10) winners. Each winner will receive fifteen (15) MONSTER HUNTER themed amiibo figures (ARV between $19.99 and $24.99 each) and one MONSTER HUNTER themed poster set (ARV $49.95). Total ARV of each prize: $370.80 USD. Total ARV of all prizes: $3,708.00 USD. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Details and restrictions apply. For Official Rules, visit https://nintendo.com/rules/MyNintendoUltimateMonsterHunteramiibo2OfficialSweepstakesrules. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052

