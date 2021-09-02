Leading Companies Across EMEA Choose Coursera for Business to Build Skills for the Future

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR), one of the world’s leading online learning platforms, today announces several new enterprise customers in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In the first half of 2021, more than 130 companies across the region launched, renewed or expanded their enterprise learning programs using Coursera for Business. The growth represents 54 new customers, including Lycamobile, Checkatrade, Eurowag, and Scania.

According to PwC’s 2021 Global CEO Survey, a ‘skilled, educated and adaptable workforce’ is now a top business imperative for CEOs across EMEA. Coursera for Business is helping companies address these needs by providing job-based skills development to employees. In the first half of the year, enrollment in EMEA increased by 44.3% year-on-year as companies doubled down on their digital transformation efforts, including demand for technology, data science, and business skills.

“The business landscape is changing at an unprecedented rate, driven by increasing automation and adoption of digital technologies,” said Anthony Tattersall, Vice President of EMEA at Coursera. “We are excited to partner with leading companies across EMEA and bring new innovations to better prepare workers for the new economy.”

New offerings like Academies and SkillSets have further advanced the enterprise learning experience delivered through Coursera for Business. These resources are helping organizations target the right skills for their employees while benchmarking and measuring the impact of their upskilling efforts.

In EMEA, WPP’s AI Academy, for example, is upskilling the workforce with critical digital skills, helping agencies like Mindshare and Xaxis drive greater value for customers. The Academies are powered by recent platform innovations known as SkillSets. These are expert-curated, AI-driven content recommendations that help employees develop specific skills for specific roles. Ericsson and Sber are among the first to adopt SkillSets in EMEA.

‘Our partnership with Coursera adds to our employees’ seamless learning experience, enriching customer, technical and human-centric skills and contributing to personal and professional growth,' said Navanit Narayan, Lyca Group CEO.

‘As part of our digital transformation journey, we are delighted to partner with Coursera to support our employees in their upskilling and reskilling journey,’ said Rowan Laurence​​, Engineering Director at Checkatrade.

In a world that’s changing rapidly, every organisation has a role to play in bridging the skills-gap. By partnering with Coursera, organisations across EMEA are showing their commitment to helping employees develop high-demand skills needed for the workforce of the future. Learn more about Coursera for Business today.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 87 million registered learners as of June 30, 2021. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021.

Source Code: COUR-IR