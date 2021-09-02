airSlate Partners With TechSoup to Bring Electronic Signature to 1.6 Million Nonprofits

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--airSlate, a leader in workflow automation solutions, announced today that its award-winning electronic signature solution, signNow, has partnered with TechSoup, a leading network facilitating the distribution of technology solutions to nonprofit organizations. With the eSignature integration, TechSoup’s network of over 1.6 million global nonprofits can access the benefits of electronic signature at a discount, allowing for more efficient workflow processes with donors and volunteers, maximizing cost savings.

“airSlate is thrilled to partner with TechSoup to extend the capabilities of signNow to nonprofits,” said Scott Owen, Vice President, Business Development and Channel, airSlate. “We’re proud of this opportunity to offer our highly scalable eSignature solution to help these important organizations better serve their global communities, and look forward to future opportunities to share our solution within this sector.”

The increasingly globalized nature of businesses, nonprofits included, has created a need for formal contract processes that do not require the signer to be physically present. The signNow partnership enables users to access the electronic signature solution through the TechSoup catalogue, at a discounted rate. With signNow, TechSoup nonprofits can easily automate their document workflows anywhere, anytime, and on any desktop or mobile device.

“TechSoup is pleased that we’ve launched airSlate’s nonprofit discount offerings,” said Gayle Samuelson Carpentier, Chief Business Development Officer, TechSoup Global. “We’ve begun this partnership with unique nonprofit discounts on their signNow products and look to add new products over the next year. We’re excited to let nonprofits know these products are available to all organizations, no matter their mission or budget size.”

About TechSoup

For more than 30 years, TechSoup has provided the transformative technology solutions, the digital platforms, and the in-person experiences that enable people to work together toward a more equitable world. TechSoup manages the only global philanthropy program that brings together more than 825 corporations and foundations to provide technology donations to NGOs everywhere. TechSoup's data and validation services enable companies, foundations, and governments to connect their philanthropic resources with vetted NGOs around the world. TechSoup has reached more than 1.3 million NGOs and facilitated distribution of technology products and grants valued at more than $15 billion. https://www.techsoup.org/.

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million innovators worldwide with its no-code workflow automation, electronic signature, and document management solutions. The company's portfolio of award-winning products, signNow, pdfFiller, airSlate, and US Legal Forms, empower teams to create, innovate, and automate to digitally transform their organizations to run faster and easier.