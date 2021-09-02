Introducing CORT Space360™ Powered by FastOffice®: A Revolutionary Space Planning and Space Decision Making Tool

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CORT, the nation’s leading provider of furniture rental and transition services, announced today the launch of CORT Space360™ Powered by FastOffice® – a new budgeting and 3D visualization technology platform designed to help CORT’s clients virtually assess and design their office spacing needs, and shorten their real estate decision making process. CORT Space360 is available now to all CORT Workplace clients.

While the space planning process can be costly and take several days or weeks, CORT Space360 offers a faster, more affordable solution for CORT clients as they reconfigure and optimize their current office space or seek new office real estate to occupy. CORT Space360 assists CORT's design experts in helping clients answer three questions: will we fit? what could our space look like? and what will it cost?

"As more businesses think about the future of work and what that means for their office space, CORT Space360 powered by FastOffice provides an efficient and effective option to help our clients make the right call as they determine their new model of work. This may include finding office space that will fit employees' needs, quickly assessing how employees will fit in an office space, and whether the space will reflect the way employees want to work," said Jon Hile, executive vice president of CORT.

Founded in 2019, FastOffice is the developer of a unique 3D visualization platform that helps people understand and navigate commercial office space decisions. FastOffice and CORT formed a partnership in 2020 to provide clients with adaptable office solutions that include visualizing furnished office space in an ever-changing work environment. This partnership enhances FastOffice’s ability to support both landlords and tenants looking to rent furniture for their space, expanding furniture as a service (FaaS) in commercial real estate to FastOffice customers.

CORT Space360 serves as a complement to CORT Furniture as a Service, which together provide highly flexible workplace solutions through office furniture rental to help make total occupancy decisions quickly with minimal investment and risk. With many corporate occupiers slow to return to the workplace, space planning tools are garnering more attention to help businesses make better-informed decisions about changing their office space or moving to an entirely new location.

“We strive to help our clients make the most informed decisions when addressing their office space needs, and we’re excited to partner with CORT to help their clients tackle challenges in the space decision process to find the best solutions,” said Casey Myhre, co-founder and COO of FastOffice. “This technology combined with CORT Furniture Rental options demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest value to our customers and CORT clients.”

To learn more about CORT Space360, please visit cort.com/space360.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation’s leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring, and other services. With more than 100 locations including offices, distribution centers, rental showrooms, and retail furniture outlets across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom, and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT’s breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

About FastOffice

FastOffice is a Commercial Real Estate technology company, providing 3D data visualization tools for marketing and managing real estate assets. Stakeholders from across CRE use the 3D visualizations and tools developed by FastOffice to collaborate on marketing, leasing due diligence, furnishing, and ongoing management of tenant needs. The FastOffice visualizations are produced rapidly, at low cost, and are uniquely editable in real time, enabling evidence-based decision making on the fly. The FastOffice platform also includes dynamic costing estimates, a vast catalog of furniture suppliers, financing options, and more. To learn more, visit fastoffice.com.