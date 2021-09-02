CircleCI Announces Webhook Integrations with Datadog, Sumo Logic, and Other Technology Partners to Increase Developer Productivity for Software Teams

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CircleCI, the leading continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, today announced CircleCI webhooks, a feature that provides software engineering teams the ability to build integrations that react to CircleCI job and workflow status notifications.

Research shows that the performance level of a software engineering team is a key indicator of a company’s success. Improving performance comes down to empowering developers, creating the right environment for them to innovate, and removing points of friction. The availability of CircleCI webhooks provides the opportunity to streamline developer workflow and increase engineering velocity that ultimately drives business success.

“As teams continue to increase the release frequency of complex apps and services, observable CI/CD pipelines are more critical than ever. With CircleCI webhooks, developers can build high quality, customizable experiences across their CI/CD, analytics, monitoring, incident management and other applications to enable better informed software decisions,” said Apurva Joshi, Chief Product Officer, CircleCI.

As part of this release, CircleCI will be one of the first CI/CD platforms to integrate with Datadog, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DDOG) new CI Visibility tool to visualize key CircleCI metrics, like the number of failed builds or the average build time, for Datadog users.

“Maximizing developer time and productivity has never been more important,” said Borja Burgos, Director of Product, Datadog. “Thanks to CircleCI webhooks we’ve been able to build a new integration in Datadog to deliver extraordinary levels of visibility and insights into CI. This integration will provide great value to our customers and strengthen our ties with CircleCI’s community.”

Datadog consolidates metrics, traces, logs, and more, to help organizations scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues, and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. Using CircleCI webhooks will surface analytic data to Datadog users to make more informed decisions when an event in their pipeline occurs.

Additionally, the CircleCI and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) integration via webhooks collects events from CircleCI such as workflow and job completed status, advancing teams to better track the performance and health of continuous integration and deployment pipelines.

"Collecting, enriching, and correlating data from across disparate sources in the modern DevOps toolchain is one of the biggest challenges of today’s engineering teams,” said Drew Horn, Director of Business Development, Sumo Logic. “With CircleCI webhooks, developers can now — in just a few clicks — push detailed, automatically instrumented pipeline data to Sumo Logic's Continuous Intelligence Platform to benchmark and optimize their software delivery performance with deep insights and real-time analysis of the SDLC from end to end."

Users can utilize CircleCI’s webhooks to:

Increase developer productivity and efficiency: Developers and teams can build their own automation systems using real-time notifications of their continuous integration workflows and jobs across toolkits.

Developers and teams can build their own automation systems using real-time notifications of their continuous integration workflows and jobs across toolkits. Make better-informed decisions: Visualize and analyze job and workflow events when they occur, or inform incident management tools of pipeline updates.

Visualize and analyze job and workflow events when they occur, or inform incident management tools of pipeline updates. Trigger real-time notifications: Create customized notification systems to alert when a job completes, or ping incident response tools to alert of incidents to help improve workflow and response.

“As enterprises continue to zero in on software innovation to drive customer engagement and business growth, CircleCI webhooks provide a straightforward approach for DevOps teams to create and manage event-driven integrations and their outcomes. Along with Datadog and Sumo Logic, CircleCI is creating opportunities for these teams to improve transparency, while optimizing software quality and the flow of value they provide to their end-customers," said Jim Mercer, Research Director DevOps and DevSecOps, IDC.

CircleCI webhooks are available now and can be created today. For more information, click here.

About CircleCI

CircleCI is the leading continuous integration and delivery platform for software innovation at scale. With intelligent automation and delivery tools, CircleCI is used by the world's best engineering teams to radically reduce the time from idea to execution. The company has been recognized as an innovative leader in cloud-native continuous integration by independent research firms and industry awards like the DEVIES, Forbes’ Best Startup Employers of the Year, and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in downtown San Francisco with a global, remote workforce, CircleCI is venture-backed by Base10, Greenspring Associates, Eleven Prime, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, Baseline Ventures, Threshold Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Owl Rock Capital, Next Equity Partners, Heavybit and Harrison Metal Capital. Learn more at https://circleci.com.