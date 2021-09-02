Brother Mobile Solutions and AEM Bring Integrated Cable Testing and Labeling Efficiencies to Broader Markets

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation and premier provider of mobile, desktop and industrial printing and labeling solutions, has partnered with AEM, a leader in test and measurement solutions, to bring cable testing and labeling efficiencies to a broader group of system designers and contractors. The collaboration integrates AEM’s industry-leading testing solutions and Brother award-winning labeling technologies to enable streamlined sharing of crucial infrastructure IDs between locations.

Finding Efficiencies and Accuracy Through Data Sharing

The meteoric growth in data center and data infrastructure projects is driving demand for technologies to help speed and improve the accuracy of the labeling process. The solution was showcased to an enthusiastic audience of cabling infrastructure professionals last week during BICSI 2021 Fall Conference and Exhibition. Brother and AEM rolled out their joint solution and demonstrated how Brother iLink&Label app and PT-E550W industrial labeling tool integrates seamlessly with AEM TestPro CV100 and Network Service Assistant to help speed the testing and labeling process, eliminate duplication of jobsite effort, reduce human error and dramatically improve the project labeling step.

Connecting Industry-Leading Technology

“Whether an installation is large or small, quality and accuracy are essential in planning, installation and maintenance. That’s why we’re constantly developing new ways to make the testing and labeling experience easy and intuitive,” said Craig Robinson, Director of Industrial Solutions at Brother. “The Brother iLink&Label app integration with AEM test and certification products will allow more professionals across more worksites to take advantage of this seamless experience and know that they have the right data when – and where – they need it.”

“Keeping your job running smoothly is paramount to the success of a project, including meeting deadlines and reducing overhead,” said Lisa Schwartz, Director of Product Marketing at AEM. “Together, Brother and AEM help system designers and contractors ensure accuracy and consistency of the network labeling scheme as designed and built - and provide a solid foundation for an effective cable management program going forward.”

See Solution in Action

To learn more about the Brother Mobile Solutions and AEM partnership and explore how industry-leading testing and labeling solutions can deliver efficiencies to system designers and cable testing and labeling contractors contact todd.morse@brother.com

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile, desktop and industrial printing and labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

About AEM

AEM’s test and measurement solutions include handheld network testers purpose-build for today’s Smart Building networks, and vector network analyzers, design for laboratory and manufacturing use by cable and connector manufacturers. AEM also provides automated handling for the most advanced chip manufacturers in the world helping to deliver many of the most successful products in the 5G economy. AEM’s head office is in Singapore, and has a United States headquarters in Chandler, Arizona. Visit aem-test.com for more information.