Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Partners With Two Industry-Leading Energy Management Providers

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Announced today, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) is partnering with two preferred vendors for energy consulting, solutions engineering and advisory services: Burton Energy Group and SOL VISTA. Adding to its rapidly growing roster of partners, Curator selected these exceptional providers to offer best-in-class energy management, procurement, and consulting solutions for its independent hotel members.

“In today’s volatile environment, it’s more important than ever to prioritize energy management, including water, waste, and energy conservation,” said Austin Segal, Vice President of Curator. “Guests are increasingly showing that efficient, environmentally sustainable businesses are important to their hotel booking decisions. We selected Burton Energy Group and SOL VISTA for their proven energy management solutions and expertise. These two strategic partnerships will allow our independent hotel members to optimize their performance, expenses, and energy consumption.”

Burton Energy Group

Curator’s new agreement with Burton Energy Group provides a full suite of energy management, sustainability, and consulting services to help hotels reduce energy and water usage, improve building performance and result in more environmentally friendly operations. Burton Energy Group’s result-driven, strategic approach to advising their clients will help Curator owners quickly improve their asset energy performance and increase the value of their hotels.

“The team at Burton is thrilled to partner with Curator and their impressive collection of independent lifestyle hotels,” said Brent Burton, Burton’s Managing Partner. “Our industry-leading best practices will help guide hotels on how to use energy more efficiently as well as more effectively procure energy supply, including renewable energy sources, thus lowering utility costs and reducing environmental footprint. The experience we have gained over the past two decades in hospitality energy management will benefit Curator hotels and have an immediate impact on their bottom line.”

SOL VISTA

Curator has also partnered with SOL VISTA, a leader in hospitality energy efficiency and profitability, providing hoteliers with accessible and innovative solutions that increase energy and water efficiency in hotels while quickly and significantly increasing profits, and therefore property values. SOL VISTA reduces overall utility spend for individual hotels and across entire portfolios.

“SOL VISTA is pleased to join forces with Curator Hotel & Resort Collection,” said Zack Moore, Co-Founder of SOL VISTA. “Our company launched with a specific focus on the challenges and opportunities found in independent hotels. Our hotel-focused Skywalk® platform provides energy and water efficiency analytics, energy procurement, benchmarking compliance, and onsite project services to help hotels throughout the US reduce utility costs. We’re excited to bring these benefits to Curator!”

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About Burton Energy Group

Burton Energy Group provides energy management and sustainability services to commercial customers, originating in the hospitality sector. We work on behalf of our clients to reduce their energy and water usage, resulting in more environmentally friendly properties. Our mission is to seek out and partner with the best companies, and then make them even better. For more information on our company and services, visit www.burtonenergygroup.com. For more on our colleagues, culture and community activities, visit our blog at www.theenergytrail.com.

About SOL VISTA

SOL VISTA helps hotels quickly and continuously reduce utility expenses through its proprietary performance data analytics SaaS platform, Skywalk®. Skywalk transforms energy and water data into results that empower subscribers to significantly reduce utility consumption and costs. At hotels across the United States, SOL VISTA has successfully delivered substantial utility cost savings and actionable insights viewed by customers ranging from top-level financial executives to facility engineers. For more information, visit www.solvista.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.