Octo Wins $31 Million GSA COMET Technical Support Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo, a premier provider of emerging technology and IT modernization services for the Federal Government, announced today it has won the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of Federal Procurement Data System (FPDS) Next Generation (NG) and System for Award Management (SAM) Integration Environment contract. The task order falls under the General Services Administration (GSA) CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) and is valued at $31 million over five years.

Octo will provide GSA O&M for legacy FPDS applications, promoting system availability, performance, and security of the legacy FPDS systems and O&M support for all aspects of the SAM Integration Environment. The company will implement and oversee Agile management, data management, 508 compliance testing, cybersecurity, and Help Desk support as part of GSA’s overall modernization effort. Teams will modernize infrastructure, focusing on deployed resources, processes, tools, policies, and procedures to bolster security, availability, durability, and performance. Octo will monitor data dissemination methods and promote the availability and quality of FPDS data for use throughout SAM.gov by prioritizing patches and fixes, implementing data quality processes, and identifying infrastructure fault tolerance improvements.

Octo’s General Manager of National Security and Federal Civilian Markets Chuck Schefer said, “ Octo has a long history of supporting GSA’s integration and modernization programs, offering top industry talent dedicated to serving Federal Government needs, especially those that ultimately impact the public. We are excited to continue this tradition as one company and expand the services we provide while collaborating with GSA.”

Octo’s CEO Mehul Sanghani said, “ As a mission and service centric organization, we are thrilled to grow the positive relationship we’ve had with GSA for many years now. Our teams are ready to provide the kind of Agile approach that helps bring about true modernization while ensuring security throughout the life span of the project. We look forward to serving GSA in this capacity.”

About Octo

Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges, enabling agencies to jump the technology curve. We don’t just modernize. We create lasting change through best practices that help agencies implement and integrate at-scale next-generation technology and innovation. With a mission and service first mentality, we provide Agile, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Cloud, Open Source, and Data Science solutions, collaborating to solve customers’ pressing problems. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo delivers proven technology vital to the intelligence community and health care, defense, national security, and civilian agencies that directly impact our nation. Visit www.octoconsulting.com.