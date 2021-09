P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 9

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--David Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer; R. Alexandra Keith, Chief Executive Officer – Beauty and Executive Sponsor for Corporate Sustainability; and Andre Schulten, Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be featured speakers at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 8:40 A.M. ET (Eastern Time).

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com beginning at 8:40 A.M. ET (Eastern Time). The webcast will also be available for replay.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at http://www.pg.com/news.

Category: PG-IR